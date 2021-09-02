PEOPLE and Great Place to Work® Announce PEOPLE's "100 Companies That Care" for 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE reveals its fifth annual list of 100 Companies That Care®, spotlighting employers that have gone above and beyond to create positive workplaces for their staff and the community at large. PEOPLE once again partnered with global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work to identify the top U.S. companies that best fit the criteria, analyzing survey responses from more than five million employees. Companies That Care is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for their employees, their communities, and the environment.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. landed the No. 1 spot this year for its outstanding support of low-income and marginalized communities by securing them access to food. In the past year, Wegmans' total donation to local food banks and hunger relief agencies was close to $30 million and more than 18 million pounds of food. Read more about Wegmans and the other featured companies that made the list here and in the Sept. 13, 2021 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

https://people.com/human-interest/people-100-companies-that-care-2021/

PEOPLE's TOP 10 COMPANIES THAT CARE for 2021

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Cisco PulteGroup, Inc. Hilton Accenture Capital One Financial Corporation Camden Property Trust Bank of America Salesforce Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Winning companies score highly on how well they create great employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their roles. Great Place to Work also assessed the level of generosity of each organization's benefits and philanthropic and community support – with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.

Multiple winners in 2021 are addressing racial and economic inequity, such as Bank of America (No. 8), which raised its minimum pay to $20 per hour and focused on hiring from low- and middle-income communities and other underrepresented groups including veterans. DICK'S Sporting Goods (No. 96) invested $12.5 million in the Black Economic Development Fund, empowering Black entrepreneurs and Black communities through improved access to capital.

The hospitality industry suffered unprecedented pressure during the pandemic, but those ranked as Companies That Care still found ways to give back. Hotelier Hilton (No. 4) offered one million free rooms for first responders and helped furloughed employees find alternate work with other companies. The Cheesecake Factory (No. 85), the only restaurant to make the list, lowered the hourly requirement for working staff to receive health benefits so that furloughed employees wouldn't have to worry about losing them.

"These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways — from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the forefront," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the winners of PEOPLE's Companies That Care list!"

To identify the 100 Companies That Care, PEOPLE teamed up with Great Place to Work to produce the ranking using the firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Read the full methodology here. Employers that would like to be considered for next year's list may apply at greatplacetowork.com/companies-that-care.

About PEOPLE

Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 47 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category. PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly that launched in 2016, features original series and specials focusing on celebrity, red carpet, pop culture, lifestyle, and human-interest stories. PEOPLE (the TV Show!), a daily syndicated entertainment program, launched in Sept. 2020, PEOPLE Every Day, a daily podcast produced in associated with iHeartMedia, launched in Feb. 2021, and PEOPLE in the '90s, a weekly podcast about the golden era of pop culture, launched in June 2021. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit www.PEOPLE.com and follow @people on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

About GREAT PLACE TO WORK ®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on company culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform, Emprising™ empowers leaders with real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Their global benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best Workplaces™ lists published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

