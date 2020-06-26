People And Katie Couric Media Announce Season 2 Of SeeHer Story, A Digital Video Series Celebrating Extraordinary Women

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Season 2 of the Weekly Series Premieres Friday, June 26 on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV's PEOPLE Now and PEOPLE's Social Media Platforms Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Trailblazing Women Featured Include Venus Williams, Fannie Lou Hamer, Malala Yousafzai, Simone Biles, Meghan Markle, Ida B. Wells, and more

Meredith's PEOPLE, one of the world's leading entertainment media brands, and Katie Couric Media, the media and production company founded in 2015 by award-winning journalist and producer Katie Couric, announce Season 2 of the weekly digital video series SeeHer Story – featuring short digital vignettes of female trailblazers and rule breakers from the past 100 years to present day. The second season of this year-long series is sponsored by Unilever, one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products.

SeeHer Story Season 2 premieres Friday, June 26 on PEOPLE.com and on select digital platforms. It will also be featured in the print edition of PEOPLE, in the weekday morning newsletter Wake-Up Call with Katie Couric, on Katie Couric's social media platforms, on PeopleTV's entertainment show PEOPLE Now, and on PEOPLE's social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SeeHer Story is part of Meredith's proud ongoing support of the Association of National Advertisers' (ANA) SeeHer, a movement to increase the accurate portrayal of women and girls in advertising and media. Since its launch in 2016, SeeHer has become the leading industry voice for gender equality in media.

Narrated by Couric, who is on the Advisory Board of SeeHer, the series celebrates extraordinary women from all walks of life, races, and cultures. The Season 2 premiere digital video features one of the all-time greats of women's tennis, Venus Williams, with a corresponding feature story in the July 6th issue of PEOPLE. Other trailblazing women who are being recognized for their achievements in Season 2 episodes of SeeHer Story include Fannie Lou Hamer, a voting and women's rights activist, community organizer, and leader in the civil rights movement; Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani Pashtun activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate; Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast with a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals; Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, an American former actress, philanthropist, and member of the British royal family; Ida B. Wells, an American investigative journalist, educator, and an early leader in the civil rights movements, and more.

"From our popular 'Women Changing the World' franchise to the new SeeHer Story video series, PEOPLE is committed to creating content franchises and features that empower women," said Will Lee, Senior Vice President, Digital, Meredith Entertainment Group. "Once again we are delighted to partner for Season 2 with Katie Couric – a woman who broke the glass ceiling in broadcast news journalism -- to celebrate these outstanding changemakers."

"SeeHer Story celebrates the important contributions of bold women from the past one hundred years who have changed our country forever," said Couric. "We hope recognizing them and telling their stories will not only give them their due but will also inspire the next generation of leaders." She added, "Together with Meredith and PEOPLE, I'm so excited to bring back a second season of stories of women whose names you may know – and put those whose achievements are not as well-known – front and center so we can celebrate them as well."

"It is so important to amplify the voices and stories of strong women – both from current times and the past – who have helped shape our culture and change it for the better," said Rob Master, VP of Media and Engagement, Unilever. "We are thrilled to partner with Katie Couric and Meredith's PEOPLE for Season 2 of SeeHer Story and use our platforms to shine a spotlight on these incredible women and their contributions to society."

Season 1 of SeeHer Story, sponsored by Renew Life, garnered more 14 million views and 860 million social impressions.

Meredith, which reaches a monthly audience of 156 million UVs, and the PEOPLE brand, which reaches a monthly audience of 70 million UVs (source: comScore), reflect the true face of the American woman and is committed to the accurate representation of women on all its platforms.

Meredith's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 45 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time.

At Katie Couric Media, we are creating high-quality content in collaboration with purpose-driven brands, highlighting the important issues impacting people globally.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands delivered 78% of total growth and 75% of turnover in 2019.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

Despite strides made in recent years to accurately portray women and girls in media, gender bias persists throughout advertising and entertainment. The average age, race, and body type of women depicted in media today still represent only a small fraction of the female population. SeeHer is the leading global movement for gender equality in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers committed to creating and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. It launched in June 2016 in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ).

