People Are Worth $1,285 on the Dark Web, New Study by Privacy Affairs Finds

LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit card details, online banking logins, and social media credentials are available on the dark web at worryingly low prices. Researchers at privacy website PrivacyAffairs.com collected hundreds of examples of such data being sold as part of their Dark Web Price Index.

Online banking logins cost an average of $35

Full credit card details including associated data cost $12 -20

-20 A full range of documents and account details allowing identity theft can be obtained for $1,500

Privacy Affairs

Forged documents including driving licenses, passports, and auto-insurance cards can be ordered to match stolen data.

The research team scanned dark web marketplaces, forums, and websites, to create the price index for a range of products and services relating to personal data, counterfeit documents, and social media.

Online banking credentials typically include login information, as well as name and address of the account holder and specific details on how to access the account undetected.

Full credit card details including associated data costs: $12-20

Credit card details are usually formatted as a simple code that includes card number, associated dates and CVV, along with account holders' data such as address, ZIP code, email address, and phone number.

A full range of documents and account details allowing identity theft can be obtained for $1285

That includes:

Stolen online banking logins, min. $100 on account $35 U.S. driving license, high quality $550 Auto insurance card $70 Wells Fargo bank statement with transactions $80 Europe national ID card $550 Total $1,285

Criminals can switch the European ID for a U.S. passport for an additional $950, bringing the total to $2,235 for enough data and documents to do any number of fraudulent transactions.

"If someone gets their hands on your financial details or social media credentials, the prices mentioned above are basically what it's worth to them. There's a good chance that you value these things much more than they do, as to them you're just another mark for a quick buck."

Malware installation on compromised systems is prevalent

Remote installation of software on 1,000 computers at a time allows criminals to target the public with malware such as ransomware in various countries with a 70% success rate.

Global med quality, 70% success rate x 1000 80 Europe med quality, 70% success rate x 1000 700 USA only med quality, 70% success rate x 1000 $900+

Stolen data is very easy to obtain

The general public needs to not only be aware of how prevalent the threat of identity theft is but also how to mitigate that threat by applying due diligence in all aspects of their daily lives.

The full Dark Web Price Index 2020 can be found at https://www.privacyaffairs.com/dark-web-price-index-2020/

For questions regarding the research or more information about the report, contact Joe Robinson at [email protected] or visit Privacy Affairs.

https://www.privacyaffairs.com

