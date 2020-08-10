People Draw the Line at Abstinence During Pandemic, Leading to Soaring Sex Toy Sales at Online Sites Like Anomaleez DC Shop

HOMER GLEN, Ill., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it, the pandemic has required people to give up a lot of things that made them happy. From eating out to shopping to movie-going and on and on. Yet, there is one thing that most have drawn the line at: sex. In fact, since quarantining and social distancing became the norm, there has been a coinciding increase in sales of sex toys, according to industry reports. And one of the businesses benefiting from that trend is Anomaleez DC Shop.

Anomaleez DC Shop is an online sexual well-being retail brand founded in 2019 that is seeing explosive growth, not only on its U.S. home turf but around the globe. The shop caters to the varying interests of its clientele with a selection of blush-worthy sex toys and accessories. Some of its offerings have been featured in media, including Cosmopolitan.

"Our brand is all about sexual pleasure, body empowerment and positivity. We are on a mission to make a fun and fulfilling sex life available to everyone. And at no time has that been more important than in today's crazy world," said Demetris Deveros, co-founder, Anomaleez DC Shop. "With the unsettling change around us, one thing we can all still enjoy is an active sex life – whether alone or with a partner – and toys and accessories really take that to the next level."

Yet, the benefit of shops like Anomaleez DC Shop cannot be underestimated, especially in the midst of COVID-19. Sexual activity not only help pass the time but stimulates the release of hormones such as dopamine, endorphins and oxytocin, which are known to positively affect mood, relieve pain and stress, and boost the immune system. Something that Anomaleez DC Shop says is one of the many factors helping them boost sales.

The brand, in fact, is fast becoming a top distributor in its niche and gets rave reviews online from its well-satisfied clients who use vivid descriptors in sharing their approval and gratitude. Anomaleez DC Shop likewise protects its clients' privacy with discreet billing and shipping and offers a money-back guarantee.

For more information on the company's toys for men, women and couples, go to anomaleezdcshop.com.

