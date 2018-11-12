People en Español Expands Annual 'Most Influential Women' Conference with New 'Poderosas Pro!' Track for Latina Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's People en Español announced today that it will bring a weekend of empowerment to Miami, Fl., during its annual "Most Influential Women" – "Poderosas Live!" – conference taking place March 16, 2019. The FREE, one-day event will convene prominent Latina businesswomen, community leaders, activists and artists for conversations and keynote addresses that will put the invaluable voice of Hispanic women at the forefront.

As part of the evolution of the 'Poderosas' experience, for the first time ever People en Español will introduce "Poderosas Pro!", a two-day premium opportunity within the event for professional and managerial-level Latinas. The ticketed "Poderosas Pro!" track will offer Latina professionals exclusive networking events, keynotes and workshops – bridging the gap between the most prominent voices in Latina leadership and those looking to learn from them.

"Poderosas Pro!" speakers and participants include 43rd Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios, writer and comedian Aida Rodriguez, singer/songwriter and women's rights activist Roxiny, producer and Adelante Movement Founder Nely Galan and 65th Secretary of the State of New York Lorraine Cortes-Vazquez.

Earlier this year, People en Español unveiled its findings on the Latina professional tipping point from its 2018 Hispanic Opinion Tracker (HOT) Study, which found that 66% of working Latinas are hungry for quality training and development programs. An Exit Survey of last year's 'Poderosas' attendees reconfirmed the urgency to enhance the weekend programming and address the needs of the community after finding that 62% desire information on how to start their own business and 44% want information on leadership.

"With only 4% of working Latinas represented in the C-Suite, Latinas continue to be underrepresented in positions of power in the workplace and face unique challenges across industries in the U.S.," said People en Español Publisher, Monique Manso. "This year we are expanding our beloved Poderosas franchise to include a brand new 'Poderosas Pro!' track that will connect like-minded businesswomen during a weekend of exclusive opportunities and content, providing our community's emerging leaders with the tools, contacts and confidence to continue breaking through glass ceilings and maximize their potential."

Weekend programming for the "Poderosas Pro!" package is as follows:

Friday, March 15

Poderosas Pro! Networking Cocktail Event: A live cocktail event where professional Latinas can mingle, meet like-minded executives and expand their network and communities.

Saturday, March 16

Poderosas Pro! Keynote Breakfast: An all-inclusive breakfast featuring a motivational keynote speaker.

An all-inclusive breakfast featuring a motivational keynote speaker. Poderosas Pro! Careerism Workshops: Following the breakfast, participants will be able to choose from two of four workshops available exclusively to those who opt for the pro track.

Pricing for tickets for "Poderosas Pro!" are $100 for early bird and $120 after January 10th, 2018 for the premium weekend experience. Interested parties can purchase tickets at Eventbrite.

Sponsors for the 2019 "Más Poderosas" event include returning sponsors Macy's and Neutrogena.

Additional speakers and programming for the 2019 'Más Poderosas' weekend will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit poderosas.peopleenespanol.com.

