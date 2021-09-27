People en Español's "People Chica" Expands Millennial and Gen Z Content with Its First- Ever English Language "Flip" Print Issue

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People en Español's October 2021 issue introduces People Chica's first-ever "flip" print issue – including 12-pages of exclusive People Chica English-language content on the back side of the traditional People en Español issue.

The People en Español brand, recognized for its Spanish-language entertainment stories, is expanding its content for its diverse Millennial and Gen Z audience by introducing three additional special People Chica flip issues featuring English language stories, which will run in March, May, and October 2022. The flip publications will spotlight Latinas' cultural identity and contributions to the world through stories that highlight the latest trends in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and empowerment.

"By showcasing inspiring stories like West Side Story's Ariana DeBose (who graces the cover of the October issue), People Chica celebrates and empowers our diverse audience," said People en Español's newly appointed Executive Digital Editor Maria Morales, who is responsible for leading all People Chica editorial and social content. "We want to use our digital and social platforms to shine a light on not only her journey but also that of other young Latinas."

People en Español's People Chica October flip issue is available on newsstands nationwide NOW.

About People Chica:

Founded in 2014, People Chica spotlights Latinas' cultural identity and contributions to the world through English-language content that highlights the latest trends in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and empowerment. By addressing the needs of ambicultural Gen Z and Millennial Latinas, the brand's content celebrates and empowers our audience. Published nine times a year, within the People en Español print issues, People Chica reaches a combined audience of 6.1 million per month through digital, print and social channels. For fashion, beauty, celebrity scoops and empowerment stories visit www.peopleenespanol.com/chica/ and follow People Chica on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @peoplechica.

