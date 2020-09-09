PEOPLE Every Day, InStyle: Ladies First, and More Podcast Series From Meredith To Launch Beginning This Fall

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com)—the leading multi-platform media company focused on women, reaching more than 190 million American consumers every month and nearly 95 percent of all women in the U.S.—today announced that new PEOPLE and InStyle podcasts are set to debut beginning this fall on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Spotify. At the same time, podcasts from Entertainment Weekly, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure will build on their past success with additional seasons and programming.

Will Lee, SVP, Digital of Meredith's Entertainment Group, said, "Podcasts are an important area of investment for our trusted brands as they curate powerful storytelling, deeply impactful conversations and a range of authentic and diverse perspectives uniquely designed for audio surfaces and delivered by our exceptional voices. The intimate listening environment, combined with our range of lifestyle and entertainment content, will engage, uplift and inspire new and existing audiences. PEOPLE, the leading entertainment news brand, will bring the same unrivaled standard of reporting, access and diverse storytelling to PEOPLE Every Day as it has in print, digital and video."

New Podcasts

PEOPLE Every Day

Co-produced with iHeart Radio, the new, daily (Mon-Fri) podcast will cover breaking news from Hollywood, extraordinary stories of real people and the latest Royals updates. Set to launch this fall, each 20- to 30-minute episode will bring the PEOPLE newsroom to life, keeping listeners in the know on stories spanning celebrity, true crime, human interest, style, pets, beauty and more. Each episode will start with the biggest story of the moment, presenting in-depth explainers, expert interviews and exclusive reporting, and each will close with a Story to Make You Smile. PEOPLE Every Day will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

InStyle: Ladies First

InStyle Editor in Chief Laura Brown will candidly chat with A-list Badass talent for a new podcast dedicated to and inspired by the InStyle platform created by Brown that celebrates the consistently brave, kind and curious women who are making a real difference and getting things done. Scheduled to debut just before the holidays, Laura will conduct weekly interviews with the change-makers and rule-breakers who are making waves and setting trends, with conversations about all things style, strength and substance.

New Programming

Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly's successful collection of podcasts, first launched in 2012, will unveil sneak peeks of the new seasons in store, including BINGE: Fast & Furious, EW on Set, What to Watch, Game of Thrones Weekly and The Awardist. BINGE: Fast & Furious will feature the cast sharing behind-the-scenes details of this beloved franchise in anticipation of the F9 release in Spring 2021.

Homemade from Allrecipes, Biscuits & Jam from Southern Living and Let's Go Together from Travel + Leisure

Each of these podcasts, launched this past spring and initially slated for a limited series run, will continue through the end of the year in response to audience and advertiser demand, with consistent month-over-month listenership growth. Each podcast is scheduled to air 12-18 additional episodes.

In each episode of Allrecipes' Homemade, host Martie Duncan and a guest explore several eats, with a light touch of food history and trivia, a look at essential ingredients and techniques and any notable variations on the dish. Every conversation is ripe with opportunities for discovery, a dash of controversy, laughs and even a tug at the heartstrings. New guests will follow the likes of Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, Patti LaBelle, Carla Hall and others.

In Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam, Editor in Chief Sid Evans talks to legendary musicians, such as Martina McBride, Willie Nelson, Lee Ann Womack, and Gladys Knight. The musicians open up about their hometowns, their big breaks, Southern culture and the Southern food they love—both at home and on the road.

In Travel + Leisure's Let's Go Together, host Kellee Edwards, an award-winning travel expert, discusses inclusivity in the travel space by sharing compelling stories from diverse voices, inspiring everyone to explore the world. The podcast delves into how travel can help create a new perspective on cultures and communities both near and far.

The new and existing series of podcasts will be promoted across Meredith's print, digital and social platforms.

The new podcasts join existing podcasts from Meredith, which include FOOD & WINE's Communal Table. Meredith has also launched interactive, voice-enabled Alexa skills from Entertainment Weekly, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE and Health, in addition to daily audio Entertainment Weekly's Watch This, Real Simple Tips and PEOPLE's Flash Briefing.

