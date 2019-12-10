People Living With Type 2 Diabetes Want Information and Empathy From Their Doctors More Than New Medications

The issue is not a lack of understanding about the importance of lifestyle changes. The gap is in getting practical tips for successfully adopting lifestyle changes -- especially in the context of dealing with the wide-ranging impact diabetes has on daily life. MyHealthTeams identified two key areas in which people living with diabetes know they want to improve - but aren't sure what to do or how to start:

Diet : 74% of those surveyed report they understand the importance of a healthy diet, but most do not know how to effectively change their eating habits. They want practical tips on foods to eat, recipes to try and grocery lists to follow. This is rarely offered in the doctor's office.

: 74% of those surveyed report they understand the importance of a healthy diet, but most do not know how to effectively change their eating habits. They want practical tips on foods to eat, recipes to try and grocery lists to follow. This is rarely offered in the doctor's office. Exercise: 59% understand the importance of exercise, but 46% report their condition makes it hard to exercise and they're not sure how to start. They want specific tips from their doctors on ways to start exercising, even while dealing with the pain and fatigue that often accompanies diabetes.

Quality of Life Impact

Beyond high blood sugar, people with Type 2 Diabetes report experiencing a wide range of symptoms of the disease in the past year, including:

Fatigue (65%)

Numbness (53%)

Frequent Urination (52%)

Itching (46%)

Dry Feet (44%)

Intense Thirst (38%)

Neuropathy (31%)

The impact of diabetes on daily life is significant, with survey respondents reporting top challenges including:

Hard to sleep at night (51%)

Depression / anxiety (45%)

Difficult to be sexually active (43%)

Hard to do everyday chores (41%)

Interferes with social life (33%)

"What's clear is that managing blood sugar is just one piece of the diabetes puzzle, and people living with this condition are juggling a lot," said Eric Peacock, cofounder and CEO of MyHealthTeams. "The call to action across the healthcare ecosystem is to empower consumers with information and support to act as their own health advocates within this context. People need practical advice and emotional empathy. It's about much more than medicine."

This research was conducted among the more than 100,000 registered members of DiabetesTeam. 478 individuals responded to the online survey. Full survey findings are available at https://www.diabetesteam.com/resources/the-results-are-in-what-people-with-type-2-diabetes-want-most-from-their-doctors-is-information-not-new-treatments .

