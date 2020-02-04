People Magazine Joins Conversation Platform "Community" As First Media Brand

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE Magazine is joining Community, a first-of-its-kind conversation platform, serving as the premier media brand to launch on the platform. Through this partnership, PEOPLE can text with its Community audience directly about anything from award season, breaking news, royals or what's trending in food and lifestyle to updates about the social causes and issues that matter most. Joining the platform with Community "Leaders" like Ellen DeGeneres, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez, The Jonas Brothers and Kerry Washington, PEOPLE will be able to have direct, meaningful and instant conversations with its fans like never before.

The partnership kicks off during the Oscars, where PEOPLE has an all-access pass to the red carpet, backstage at the award show, the afterparties and everything in between. PEOPLE will be offering exclusive, Community-only content to anyone who texts 212-479-1704.

"At PEOPLE we're all about meeting our users where they are and tailoring content to the platform they're on," said Zoë Ruderman, Editor of PEOPLE Digital. "This partnership lets us take that relationship with our audience to the next level and add an element of real interactivity. We're excited to text with our community about everything from breaking royals news to the best looks on a red carpet–and do it all in a way that is familiar, fun and personal."

Catherine Levene, President and Chief Digital Officer of Meredith, said, "We're thrilled to join Community's groundbreaking platform and provide access to PEOPLE's passionate multi-platform audience of 100 million. This innovative alliance reinforces the dynamism of PEOPLE and our trusted leadership in entertainment journalism."

As the first-ever media brand on the platform, the partnership with Community gives PEOPLE the chance to lift the veil as the leading cultural force and engage its audience one-on-one with instant, curated access and insider updates. The instant communication with PEOPLE during tentpole events, franchises like Sexiest Man Alive and The Beautiful Issue, breaking news and the stories and causes they care most brings the Community closer to the brand than ever before.

PEOPLE and Community will kick off the partnership during the biggest event on the entertainment calendar—the Oscars! Users who text PEOPLE at 212-479-1704 and opt in will get an all-access pass to the most buzzed about night of the year. PEOPLE's unmatched access to the event includes interviews and video messages from the best red carpet of the year, a look inside and backstage during the show at The Dolby Theatre and a virtual ticket to the hottest afterparties. PEOPLE talent and editors will encourage viewers to text the questions they want asked on the red carpet, weigh in on the night's "Best Dressed" and predict who will take home statues, plus viewers will get exclusive details and the juicy inside scoop about what's happening throughout the night.

About PEOPLE

Meredith's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 45 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social), bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category. PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly that launched in 2016, features original series and specials focusing on celebrity, red carpet, pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest stories. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit PEOPLE.com and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

About COMMUNITY

Community is a first-of-its-kind conversation platform, enabling direct, meaningful and instant communication at a massive scale, all through text messaging. Hundreds of artists, actors, public figures, athletes and creators have become Community Leaders, including Jennifer Lopez, Amy Schumer, Ellen DeGeneres, Sean Combs, Kerry Washington, The Jonas Brothers and Mark Cuban. Since its launch in July 2019, over 200 million text messages have been sent between Community Leaders and their audiences. Community provides a safe and direct space for Leaders to interact with their audience without advertising or selling personal information. Community was founded by Matt Peltier.

