People, Pets & Vets Expands its Pawprint to Texas

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing pet population and changing attitudes around animals, vets are facing more challenges than ever when running their own practice. Some of those challenges include operating a large staff, being aware of changing standards and emerging trends, and maintaining knowledge regarding new drugs, therapies and treatments. Enter People, Pets and Vets, an organization that partners with veterinarians to help them reach their full potential. PPV was founded by Dr. Mike Murphy, an entrepreneurial veterinarian who understands veterinarians' needs and has developed a better solution to help pet hospitals flourish.

In early 2018, Dr. Murphy and his veterinarian partners chose a private investor and professional management team to accelerate growth. PPV is a values-centered company dedicated to ethics, honesty and providing the best veterinary care possible. Originally located in the Pacific Northwest and Arizona, PPV recently expanded its pawprint to Texas! The first Texas veterinary hospital to join the PPV family was Josey Ranch Pet Hospital, followed by Frisco West Animal Medical Center, North Carrollton Veterinary Hospital, Kingsgate Animal Hospital and Cross Timbers Animal Medical Center. With five strong in Texas, People, Pets and Vets has strategically grown to include 28 veterinary hospitals and over 600 employees.

PPV prides itself on cultivating a great culture and providing the best veterinary care possible. Practices in the PPV family are empowered to focus on their patients and staff, while keeping their local identity and medical autonomy. Service centers in Washington, Utah and Texas provide strategic services to help them stay ahead of the curve, including finance, HR, marketing, operations and IT services. The veterinarians become part of a network to collaborate and share best practices.

Contact Rodger Baca, Chief Development Officer at Rodger@peoplepetsandvets.com to learn more about partnering with PPV.

People, Pets and Vets ("PPV"), born in 1992, is a veterinarian-led group with animal hospitals located throughout the western and southwestern United States. Each hospital provides a range of general medical and surgical services, while making a positive impact in their communities. PPV offers a compelling opportunity to veterinarians looking to sell their practice, as well as to associate veterinarians, to share in the Company's growth through retained ownership. By creating a network of passionate professionals that work smarter, PPV has a strong track record of treating people well, always doing what they say, and creating a relationship built on trust.

