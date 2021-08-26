People, Pets & Vets Makes 2021 Inc. 5000 List

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. Magazine divulged its 2021 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and People, Pets and Vets (PPV) is honored to make its first appearance on the prestigious list. Private companies are ranked by revenue growth, industry, metro area, and number of employees.

Currently, PPV has 80+ veterinary hospitals in 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington and continues adding new practices to the family each month.

CMO, Heather Bern, shares "We are thrilled to have our family of hospitals included on this distinguished list. Our team members are key to the company's success, and this acknowledgement not only highlights their hard work and dedication, but also rewards it!"

People, Pets and Vets ranked among the top five veterinary companies present on the national list coming in at 1,997 with a 3-year revenue growth of 222%. According to Inc. 5000, "Brains, bravery, and optimism propelled these businesses to our annual fast-growth list, even amid the pandemic."

Contact Heather Bern, at [email protected] to learn more.

About People, Pets & Vets

People, Pets and Vets, born in 1992, is a veterinarian-led group with animal hospitals located throughout the western and southern United States. Each hospital provides a range of general and surgical services, while making a positive impact in their communities. PPV offers a compelling opportunity to veterinarians looking to sell their practice, as well as to associate veterinarians, to share in the Company's growth through retained ownership. By creating a network of passionate professionals that work smarter, PPV has a strong track record of treating people well, always doing what they say, and creating a relationship built on trust.

About Inc. Media and Inc. 5000

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, published annually since 1982, analyzes company data to identify the fastest growing privately held companies in The United States. The worldwide recognition that comes with being inducted into the 5000 gives the founders of the best companies the opportunity to connect with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them grow sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events from Inc. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to the percentage of sales growth from 2017 to 2020.

SOURCE People, Pets & Vets

Related Links

https://peoplepetsandvets.com/

