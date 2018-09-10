People With Diabetes Impacted By Hurricane Florence: National Diabetes Coalition Available To Support

Resources are available for people with diabetes and health care providers this weekend:

For people with diabetes and loved ones:

1-800-DIABETES, ADA's Center for Information, will be open this weekend: Saturday and Sunday, September 15-16 , 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET ; and Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET .

The Lilly Answers Center has extended hours this weekend: 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) will be open Saturday and Sunday, September 15-16 , 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET ; and Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

For physicians and health care providers : 1-314-INSULIN is available 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET daily including this weekend.

Online resources available at diabetes.org/hurricanerelief include:

Additional important resources:

If you have any extra, unopened insulin or diabetes supplies, and you would like to donate them to help people affected by Hurricane Florence, please send them to Insulin for Life USA. Visit ifl-usa.org/what-we-need/ for detailed packing information and a shipping form.

About the DDRC

The Diabetes Disaster Response Coalition (DDRC) formed in 2017 in response to a succession of devastating Atlantic hurricanes that impacted the mainland US and territories. The DDRC (formerly known as DERC) is a national coalition of nonprofit and for-profit stakeholder organizations dedicated to serving the needs of the diabetes community and/or who have a role in planning and executing supply chains, public awareness and health care services during times of disasters. DDRC members include the American Diabetes Association (ADA), Insulin for Life USA, JDRF, the American Association for Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE), Beyond Type 1, the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, the Endocrine Society, Insulet Corporation, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Lilly Diabetes, Sociedad Puertorriquena Endocrinologia y Diabetologia (SPED), and T1D Exchange, among many others. The DDRC and the Diabetes Patient Preparedness Plan can be found on Facebook and Twitter.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn)

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.

