People With Diabetes Using One Drop & Afrezza Significantly Lower A1c In 3 Months

Outcomes presented at the 2019 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference in Berlin show that people with type 2 diabetes using One Drop's integrated digital diabetes care platform with Afrezza inhaled insulin improve their A1c by an absolute -0.93%. Notably, A1c improved with One Drop regardless of what type of insulin participants used, and previous research already showed Afrezza improves the A1c of people with type 2 diabetes. A-One results reveal using Afrezza with One Drop may help even more. These findings add to One Drop's considerable body of peer-reviewed outcomes to date.

"We are thrilled with the results of our IRB-approved, investigator-initiated, pragmatic, randomized controlled trial measuring the A1c impact of One Drop with Afrezza compared to One Drop with injectable bolus insulin," said Jeff Dachis, CEO and Founder of One Drop. "As indicated in our significant body of peer-reviewed evidence, A1c significantly improves when people have digital tools and reliable resources to understand how to best use medications. It's very exciting to see these kinds of results, particularly with an innovative product like Afrezza."

One Drop's integrated diabetes management solution includes a mobile app, glucose monitoring hardware and supplies, and on-demand access to certified diabetes coaches. One Drop | Mobile app users can set goals and reminders, track blood pressure, weight and A1c, receive blood glucose forecasts and automated data-driven insights, and view personalized reports. The app syncs via Bluetooth with the One Drop | Chrome glucose meter, for which One Drop offers an affordable, convenient, mail-order subscription service for testing supplies. The mail-order subscription service also includes unlimited access to One Drop | Experts, the first and only ADA-recognized digital diabetes education and coaching program. For the A-One trial, in addition to providing general diabetes management advice, diabetes coaches suggested strategies on how to use Afrezza and mitigate possible side effects.

The A-One trial completed enrollment, data collection and analysis in less than one year. The pragmatic, remote nature of the trial made participation convenient, in the context of everyday life. The study drew people of different races/ethnicities, social classes, and education levels to participate from all 50 states.

"By integrating traditionally siloed tools and treatments, we improve diabetes care for everyone. We need all stakeholders (i.e., patients, providers, payers, manufacturers) to realize this potential, " said Chandra Osborn, PhD, MPH, Principal Investigator. "The first step is an open mind. The next step is welcoming evidence, such as the outcomes of the A-One trial, to begin to see how we can be better together."

ABOUT ONE DROP

One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of people with diabetes worldwide. The One Drop platform brings affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone, as well as their employers, insurers and health care providers. One Drop's consumer services are available for purchase in-app (iOS and Android) and at www.onedrop.today. One Drop | Mobile is available for free download worldwide (iOS and Android). For more information on helping your organization lower the cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today.

