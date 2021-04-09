People with Down Syndrome Set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

DENVER and TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) and Down Syndrome Association of Ontario (DSAO) proudly announce that a dedicated group of people with Down syndrome have set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most people doing the Raise the Roof dance move online simultaneously.

On March 21st, World Down Syndrome Day, and then again on March 27, nearly 600 people from 27 countries participated in a round-the-world dance party that culminated in the record-setting feat.

"Global Down Syndrome Foundation and Down Syndrome Association of Ontario are proud to be able to tell the world that a dedicated group of people with Down syndrome have set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title," says Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of Global Down Syndrome Foundation. "This shows the world that children and adults with Down syndrome can and should have big aspirations that lead to extraordinary achievements."

"We are grateful to Guinness World Records for giving us this opportunity," says Domenic Gentilini, Chair of the Down Syndrome Association of Ontario. "It was actually quite a challenge with many requirements. It was also an opportunity during this devastating pandemic to virtually gather, celebrate, and be joyous. We are so proud of our attendees and, of course, our teams at DSAO and GLOBAL."

Celebrity participants included Zack Gottsagen and Frank Stephens. Key sponsors included: Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, Down Syndrome Association of Peel, Down Syndrome Association National Capital Region, Down Syndrome Association of York Region, Down Syndrome Association of Brantford, Waterloo Down Syndrome Association, Down Syndrome Association Simcoe County, Down Syndrome Association of Peterborough, Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City, and RE/MAX.

The 21-hour dance party was supported by The Sonic Crew and 21 DJs including Shane Beard, who happens to have Down syndrome. The dance party started in Australia then moved to Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, England, Ireland, Canada and ended in the United States.

"I was happy to support GLOBAL, DSAO and of course win a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title!" says Zack Gottsagen, award-winning actor from The Peanut Butter Falcon. "It was great to see some friends, make new friends, and bust a move!"

"We participated as a family for all three attempts," says Rachael DiCarlo. "We had a fabulous time and appreciated all the organization that went into it. When our little butterfly Laurel was born, we had no idea about all the milestones that would be met – and now we can add a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title to her amazing accomplishments!"

The official attempt was verified by Guinness World Records adjudicator, Andrew Glass. GLOBAL and DSAO broke the record with 170 successful participants. The minimum to set the record was 100.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 28 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and medical care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 150 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL's widely circulated medical publications include GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning Down Syndrome WorldTM magazine. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

About DSAO

The Down Syndrome Association of Ontario (DSAO) is a charitable, non-profit organization composed of 19 local Down syndrome associations from across Ontario, Canada. Together, we coordinate the efforts to raise awareness, educate, and encourage the inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families across Ontario. Our areas of focus include Health Care, Education, and Social Services.

About Guinness World Records

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

