People.ai Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer And Chief Customer Officer

"We're excited to be expanding our executive team as we scale the business," said Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder and CEO, People.ai. "The right talent is critical for any company and Dayle and Joel have the enterprise expertise that People.ai needs to help us quickly grow and scale."

Dayle Hall brings 20 years' experience across all marketing disciplines. As CMO, he is responsible for all marketing activities including branding, product positioning, communications, customer acquisition, and go-to-market strategy.

Joel Hofman is a 20-year tech industry veteran with a proven track record of leading and managing customer service teams and building long-term relationships with customers. In his role at People.ai Hofman will lead the Customer Success organization.

Dayle Hall: "As a marketer, for years I'd been trying to solve the problem of sales and marketing alignment. Namely, getting the sales team to update the critical information in the CRM and understanding what happens to the marketing generated pipeline. People.ai is doing that and a lot more on predictive enterprise revenue and I immediately knew they had the solution to the problems I've been trying to solve for most of my career."

Joel Hofman: "As someone responsible for creating an incredible customer experience and providing meaningful business outcomes, knowing every touchpoint across every function that a company has with a customer is an incredibly difficult challenge. When I discovered that People.ai can capture all of these touchpoints and also provide actionable insights, it was completely game-changing. For the very first-time enterprises can have a data-driven approach to customer experience that can be executed across the entire company. I look forward to helping customers transform the way they use activity data to drive productivity and grow their business."

Previous to People.ai, Hall was the head of marketing and sales development at Lithium Technologies, helping the company grow from $40M to beyond $150M, managing multiple acquisitions and through the company's acquisition by private equity. Before that, he led corporate marketing and corporate communications at Aruba Networks (acquired by HPE) and was integral to the company's establishing itself as the market leader in networking as it grew from $350M to $1B+ in revenue. Hall's previous experience includes leadership positions at Cisco and Oracle in Europe and North America in various marketing roles.

Prior to People.ai, Hofman was responsible for Global Technical Sales and Services at Riverbed Technology, where he supported the global sales team in delivering $1B+ in annual revenue while transforming the services organization to profitably deliver new high value as a service. Before that, Hofman held a number of roles in technical advisory and services including as Assistant Vice President at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and technology leadership positions at SaaS innovator Intralinks.

Both Hall and Hofman are based in People.ai's San Francisco, CA headquarters.

