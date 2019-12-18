People.ai Names New Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Company Growth

"We're excited to be adding critical roles to our executive team as we expand our enterprise presence," said Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder and CEO, People.ai. "Thomas and Art have the skills and experience that we need to build strong product and operations programs for this next period of growth. As two former customers, they understand how we are helping customers transform revenue operations, using intelligence to identify and create opportunities along each step of the revenue journey."

Thomas Wyatt previously served as the Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer of AppDynamics leading marketing, corporate development, and technology strategy. At Cisco, Wyatt led business and product growth, taking internal start-ups from concept to #1 market share, scaling high growth ventures to $1B+ in revenue, and leading a cloud transformation for a multi-billion dollar business. Wyatt was the VP/GM for a range of businesses at Cisco, spanning analytics, cloud infrastructure, collaboration, and video. At People.ai, Wyatt will lead the product organization.

"As a CSO and CMO at AppDynamics, I had to solve a multitude of challenges in optimizing sales and marketing efficiency, such as aligning campaigns, routing leads effectively, and maximizing sales rep productivity. Using People.ai was a game-changer for me, and now I am inspired to bring the power of this product to others like me." ~ Thomas Wyatt, Chief Product Officer, People.ai

Art Harding brings over 20 years of hands-on operations experience at B2B companies and most recently served as SVP, GTM Strategy & Operations at New Relic, Inc. Before that, he held a variety of roles across services, sales, and operations driving business growth to $1B in annual revenue at enterprise companies such as VERITAS / Symantec, VMware, and Riverbed. Harding will lead all business operations at People.ai.

"As an operations leader, I'm excited about how People.ai clearly represents how innovative and effective Go-to-Market Operations Teams of the future will instrument and drive their businesses for growth." ~ Art Harding, Chief Operating Officer, People.ai

Both Wyatt and Harding are based in People.ai's San Francisco, CA headquarters.

"People.ai has shown tremendous momentum in attracting high caliber talent to execute on their vision," said Peter Levine, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "We continue to be impressed with Oleg and the team's focus on execution."

About People.ai:

