People.ai Partners with Zoom to Help Enterprises Derisk Deals, Shorten Sales Cycles, and Close More Business

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, today announced at Zoomtopia 2022 that they've joined Zoom's ISV Partner Program with a new partnership focusing on Zoom IQ for Sales , a conversational intelligence solution for sales professionals from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. People.ai's insights will combine with Zoom IQ for Sales's conversational intelligence to provide a unique, holistic view of buyer roles and level of engagement across all digital touch points that helps sellers grow pipeline, increase deal size, improve win rate and shorten sales cycles.

"Zoom has been a customer of ours since 2017 and a business we've always admired," said Thomas Wyatt , Chief Product and Strategy Officer at People.ai. "We're thrilled to partner with Zoom on their new offering, Zoom IQ for Sales. Our joint customers will soon be able to leverage Zoom's world class conversation intelligence solution enriched by buyer and relationship intelligence that only People.ai can provide."

Almost half (48%) of sellers cite incomplete data as their biggest challenge and 44% estimate losing at least 10% in annual revenue because of low quality CRM data. Together, Zoom IQ for Sales and People.ai aim to deliver greater visibility into buyer engagements, enabling go-to-market teams to access previously buried insights. Sellers will have the ability to engage the right people in the right accounts, resulting in pipeline predictability and revenue.

By bringing together the power of Zoom IQ and People.ai, the companies will:

Provide customer facing teams with a more comprehensive view of each prospect, fueling Zoom IQ for Sales with data and actionable insights on every touchpoint and contact relationship automatically so they can spend more time selling.





Receive greater pipeline visibility, enabling revenue leaders to coach at scale, derisk deals, and drive more revenue.





Introduce a single source of truth for pipeline visibility. As a result, your GTM teams will benefit from improved forecast accuracy with a scalable, data-driven GTM motion - where you already work today.

"We're excited to soon offer our mutual clients the conversation insights and stakeholder info to be more effective as sellers and customer success professionals alike," said Kenny Scannell , Global Head of Sales for Zoom IQ, Zoom. "This key partnership will allow our clients to win more, win faster, and add time back in their day to drive more sales activity."

The partnership was announced at Zoomtopia 2022 , Zoom's annual user conference, where People.ai will host the following session:

Know your buyer better than ever with Zoom IQ for Sales and People.ai: Wyatt and Scannell, along with Pam Kong , Senior Manager of Sales Operations at Zoom, discuss combining conversation insights and AI-driven engagement intelligence to deliver a holistic view of your buyers. This session will take place on Tuesday, Nov 8 , 11:25 AM PT .

About People.ai

People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage within each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, that's why people buy from People.ai. For more information, please visit www.people.ai .

