PeopleFWD Conference Offers Powerfully Practical Solutions for Today's Most Complex People Challenges

"Many complex factors like personality, leadership style, communication, motivation, well-being, and more contribute to 'people challenges' for the majority of organizations," said Jeff Hayes, president and CEO, CPP–The Myers-Briggs Company. "At PeopleFWD 2018, we're addressing these challenges with data-backed, practical solutions."

The conference, being held Oct 17-18 at the Westin Hotel in the San Francisco Bay Area, will host speakers from across a variety of disciplines, addressing a range of topics relevant to global, midsize and small businesses alike. Attendees can choose from three tracks on topics most relevant to their line of work: Engage and Develop (for HR Professionals), Develop and Perform (for Line-of-Business Managers), and Perform and Transform (for Senior Business Leaders). Those attending receive first access to new research, and insights from some of the most experienced experts in workforce development, including presentations on:

Practical Future Human Leaders: Traits of the Top 3%

As workplace technologies like Artificial Intelligence rapidly evolve, human-only traits such as creativity, empathy, and the ability to adapt are more important than ever. Leaders with exceptional flexibility have an extra edge in an increasingly automated workplace. Sherrie Haynie, director of US professional services, CPP and Justin Arneson, research scientist, CPP, will present research and insights into what makes a successful leader, and what differentiates the top 3% of leaders today.

Using All Your Resources, All the Time (Thinking in 4T)

"Thinking in 4T" or thinking clearly about your target, talent, technology, and technique, can help organizations make the most of their resources. Terri Griffith, professor of management & entrepreneurship at Santa Clara University, will discuss planning projects while focusing on the 4Ts and how thinking about the right "4T" combination will help everyone in the organization develop the right skills for optimal work.

Why Workplace Well-being Affects Organizational Performance, and How to Improve It

We've seen a momentous shift in the past 10 years in the expectations that employees have for their employers.

If organizations want to attract, retain, and utilize the best talent, they need to invest in workplace well-being.

Rich Thompson, senior director of research, CPP, and Martin Boult, senior director of professional services and international training & psychologist for CPP Asia Pacific, will explain their data gathered on over 10,000 people over a three year period on workplace well-being, along with steps business leaders can take now to improve well-being.

Creating the Context for Talent

In the past, employee-related costs were seen as expenses to be controlled. But forward-thinking executives view people as assets with the potential to grow in value. Dr. Roger Conway, senior fellow (retired) from the Center for Creating Leadership and chairman of the board of directors for West Pak Avocado explains these key shifts and the rationale behind HR's expanded future role.

Self-Awareness: The Performance Superfood

Self-awareness can be an individual's most important asset, and while 95 percent of people will say they're self-aware, a significantly lower percent actually are. John Hackston, head of thought leadership at OPP will draw on research findings to take a deep look at what self-awareness really is, how you measure and develop it, and why it matters now more than ever.

For more information and to see the full agenda, visit: www.peoplefwd.com

About CPP–The Myers-Briggs® Company

Unlock your organization's potential and solve your most challenging workplace issues with CPP–The Myers-Briggs®Company. Our solutions improve individual and team performance, addressing issues from communication to conflict management, and supporting leadership development, career decisions, selection, and retention. Perhaps that's why millions of organizations, large and small, partner with us, including the majority of Fortune 500 companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and training and development consultants. For more than 50 years, we have provided world-renowned brands that include the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator®(MBTI®), Strong Interest Inventory®, Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument (TKI®), FIRO®, and California Psychological Inventory™ (CPI™) assessments.

Contact us at www.cpp.com.

800-624-1765 : www.cpp.com : CPP—The Myers-Briggs® Company.

Contact:

Michael Burke

MSR Communications

michael@msrcommunications.com

415-989-9000

Melissa Summer

CPP, Inc.

msummer@cpp.com

650-691-9105

SOURCE CPP-The Myers-Briggs® Company

Related Links

https://www.cpp.com

