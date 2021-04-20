Peoples Bancorp Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Peoples reported net income of $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.79. In comparison, Peoples recognized earnings per diluted common share of $1.05 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a loss per diluted common share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-core items, and the related tax effect of each, contained in net income (loss) included gains and losses on investment securities and asset disposals and other transactions, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses and a contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.11 for the first quarter of 2021, $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $0.02 for the first quarter of 2020.

"The year is off to a great start," said Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the economy is improving, which is reflected in our results for the quarter. We also announced two acquisitions at the end of the quarter that aligns with our strategy to deploy capital in a prudent manner. North Star Leasing joined Peoples as of April 1, 2021 and will meaningfully add to our net interest income and margin. When completed, the Premier Financial Bancorp deal is expected to provide a natural extension of our existing markets, as well as entry into attractive markets within Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C."

Acquisition Announcements:

On March 29, 2021, Peoples and Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("Premier"), jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which Peoples will acquire, in an all-stock merger, Premier, a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia, and the parent company of Premier Bank, Inc. ("Premier Bank") and Citizens Deposit Bank & Trust, Inc. ("Citizens"). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Premier will merge with and into Peoples (the "Merger"), and Premier Bank and Citizens will subsequently merge with and into Peoples' wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank, in a transaction valued at approximately $292.3 million. The merger is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of Peoples and Premier. At that time, the financial services offices of Premier Bank and Citizens will become branches of Peoples Bank.

Peoples Bank entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement, dated March 24, 2021 (the "Asset Purchase Agreement"), with NS Leasing, LLC, which is headquartered in Burlington, Vermont, and does business as "North Star Leasing" ("NSL"). Peoples Bank acquired assets comprising NSL's equipment finance business and assumed from NSL certain specified liabilities for total consideration of approximately $116.6 million, plus a potential earnout payment to NSL of up to $3.1 million. Peoples Bank acquired approximately $84 million in leases and satisfied, on behalf of NSL, certain third-party debt in the amount of approximately $69.1 million. NSL originates, underwrites and services equipment leases to businesses throughout the United States. The transaction closed after the end of business on March 31, 2021 and Peoples Bank began operating the acquired business as a division of Peoples Bank on April 1, 2021. Consideration totaling $116.6 million related to the purchase price was reflected in other assets as of March 31, 2021.

COVID-19:

The income statement and balance sheet results as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 continued to be affected by ongoing developments related to COVID-19, the reactions of government authorities, individuals and businesses, and the impact on the economy, specifically in Peoples' market area. Many of the limitations imposed by state and local governments were largely removed during the first quarter of 2021; however, the impact caused by the previous closures continued to significantly impact the economy during the first quarter of 2021. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve Board") maintained the Federal Funds interest rate effective target range at 0.00% to 0.25% during the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") and the prime rate both remained historically low throughout the first quarter of 2021, which impacted results for the quarter.

The federal government's passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act resulted in the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") targeted to provide small businesses with financial support to cover payroll and certain other specific types of expenses for a specified period of time. Loans made under the PPP are fully guaranteed by the SBA and, therefore, carry no related allowance for credit losses. These loans earn 1% interest, and participating banks receive an origination fee of between 1% and 5%, based on the size of the PPP loan. An extension of this economic relief occurred with the enactment of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 in December 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Peoples had $349.9 million aggregate principal amount in PPP loans outstanding, which were included in commercial and industrial loan balances, compared to $366.9 million at December 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, Peoples received forgiveness payments from the SBA of $155.7 million on previously originated PPP loans and originated new PPP loans in the aggregate principal amount of $130.8 million. Peoples recognized interest income on deferred loan fees/costs of $4.7 million and $3.7 million during each of the first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, along with $869,000 and $1.1 million of interest earned on PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. At March 31, 2021, Peoples had $9.3 million in net deferred loan fees/costs to recognize over the remaining terms of the PPP loans.

Interest income continued to be negatively impacted by the reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve Board in 2020 and maintaining such reduction during the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, variable rate commercial loans that are subject to changes in the LIBOR and the prime rate were adjusted downward in 2020 and remained low in the first quarter of 2021, which caused interest income and net interest margin to remain at low levels. The impact of increased prepayment speeds within Peoples' investment securities portfolio on interest income was partially reduced during the first quarter of 2021 due to efforts to reposition the portfolio. These factors, which served to reduce interest income, were offset partially by the PPP loan activity in the first quarter of 2021, coupled with the impact of the premium finance acquisition in the third quarter of 2020.

Individuals, families and certain businesses benefited from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, with many receiving an economic stimulus payment directly from the federal government early in the first quarter of 2021. Congress passed legislation in March 2021 establishing a third stimulus package, which began disbursement to individuals and families during the latter half of the month. Unemployment benefits continued in the form of a federal subsidy of $300 per week for individuals who had been displaced due to business closures or layoffs during the first quarter of 2021. The various stimulus payments provided by the government have led to an overall increase in deposit balances and decreased line of credit utilization.

Peoples incurred non-core non-interest expenses as a result of COVID-19. COVID-19-related expenses recognized during the first quarter of 2021 were $292,000, and were primarily related to the purchase of a computer software application used in assisting clients with the PPP application and forgiveness process, providing Peoples' employees meals in support of local businesses, assisting employees with childcare and elder care needs, as well as taking extra precautions in cleaning facilities. COVID-19-related expenses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $125,000 were primarily in the form of a donation to a local hospital and assisting employees with childcare and elder care needs, as well as the taking extra precautions in cleaning facilities.

Peoples Premium Finance:

Effective July 1, 2020, Peoples closed on the business combination under which Peoples Bank acquired the operations and assets of Triumph Premium Finance ("TPF"), a division of TBK Bank, SSB. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, the division operating as Peoples Premium Finance provides insurance premium financing loans for commercial customers to purchase property and casualty insurance products through Peoples Premium Finance's growing network of independent insurance agency partners nationwide. Peoples Bank acquired $84.4 million in loans at the acquisition date, after fair value adjustments. Peoples also recorded $4.3 million of other intangible assets and $5.5 million of goodwill related to the acquisition. As of March 31, 2021, Peoples Premium Finance loans had grown to $110.6 million.

Statement of Operations Highlights:

Net interest income increased $1.3 million , or 4%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $942,000 , or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.26% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.13% for the linked quarter and decreased 25 basis points compared to 3.51% for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the linked quarter was driven by the acceleration of deferred fees due to forgiveness payments received in respect to PPP loans in the first quarter of 2021.



The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, reflected the impact of the additional interest income from the PPP loans, premium finance loans and investment securities.

Peoples recorded a recovery of credit losses of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a recovery of $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The recovery of credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter was impacted by the continued improvement in the Moody's most recently published economic outlook and used by Peoples in estimating the allowance for credit losses, offset by charge-offs recognized during the quarter.



Net charge-offs were $1.1 million , or 0.13% of average total loans annualized, for the first quarter of 2021.

, or 0.13% of average total loans annualized, for the first quarter of 2021. Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was flat compared to the linked quarter, and increased $1.8 million , or 11%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The increase in non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, compared to the first quarter of 2020 was largely driven by higher insurance income, trust and investment income, and electronic banking income. Insurance income recognized in the first quarter of 2021 included annual performance-based insurance commissions that are recognized in the first quarter of each year. Performance-based insurance commissions was $659,000 higher in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

higher in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the first quarter of 2021 was 33% of total revenue.

Total non-interest expense increased $4.7 million , or 14%, compared to the linked quarter and $3.7 million , or 11%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The first quarter of 2021 included non-core expenses of $2.8 million , which included $1.9 million of acquisition related expenses, a $500,000 in donation to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc., and $292,000 of expenses related to COVID-19. The linked quarter had $978,000 of non-core expenses and the first quarter of 2020 had $552,000 .

which included of acquisition related expenses, a in donation to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc., and of expenses related to COVID-19. The linked quarter had of non-core expenses and the first quarter of 2020 had .

Compared to the linked quarter, salaries and employee benefit costs increased 9%. The increase was caused by $538,000 in annual contributions made to employees' HSA accounts, stock-based compensation of $1.2 million and an increase in payroll taxes of $757,000 . Payroll taxes are typically higher in the first quarter due to the timing on when taxes are due and income thresholds being met.

in annual contributions made to employees' HSA accounts, stock-based compensation of and an increase in payroll taxes of . Payroll taxes are typically higher in the first quarter due to the timing on when taxes are due and income thresholds being met.

For the first quarter of 2021, the efficiency ratio was 70.4% compared to 62.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020. When adjusted for non-core items, the efficiency ratio was 65.2% for first quarter of 2021 compared to 59.9 % for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Period-end total loan balances were essentially flat compared to December 31, 2020.

Loan growth for the quarter was $23.7 million , or 3% annualized, excluding PPP loans.

, or 3% annualized, excluding PPP loans.

Average loan balances decreased for the quarter, compared to the linked quarter, and were driven by an $87.4 million reduction in average PPP loans.

reduction in average PPP loans. Asset quality metrics were generally stable during the quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs for the quarter remained low at 0.13% of average loans.



The recovery for credit losses recorded during the quarter was driven by the impact of the recent developments related to COVID-19 on the economic assumptions utilized within the CECL model.



Delinquency trends improved as loans considered current comprised 99.0% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2021, compared to 98.8% at December 31, 2020.



Nonperforming assets decreased $2.7 million compared to December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily related to several smaller residential loans.

compared to December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily related to several smaller residential loans.

Criticized loans decreased $10.2 million during the quarter. The decrease was primarily related to the upgrade of four commercial relationships, totaling $3.9 million and pay downs of $5.6 million .

during the quarter. The decrease was primarily related to the upgrade of four commercial relationships, totaling and pay downs of .

Classified loans increased $3.6 million during the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to the downgrade of a larger agriculture relationship, totaling $6.8 million . The downgrade was partially offset by $2.3 million in pay downs and $1.1 million in normal amortization of principal of classified loans. Other reductions in classified balances were realized through $609,000 in upgrades, $135,000 in charge-downs, and $678,000 in lower retail classified loans.

during the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to the downgrade of a larger agriculture relationship, totaling . The downgrade was offset by in pay downs and in normal amortization of principal of classified loans. Other reductions in classified balances were realized through in upgrades, in charge-downs, and in lower retail classified loans. Period-end total deposit balances at March 31, 2021 increased $393.8 million , or 10%, compared to December 31, 2020.

The increase in total deposits compared to December 31, 2020 was driven primarily by an increase in non-interest bearing deposits, due primarily to economic stimulus payments and additional PPP funding provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 coupled with seasonally high governmental deposit balances at March 31, 2021 .

was driven primarily by an increase in non-interest bearing deposits, due primarily to economic stimulus payments and additional PPP funding provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 coupled with seasonally high governmental deposit balances at .

Total demand deposit balances were 45% of total deposit balances at March 31, 2021 and 43% at December 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $35.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 4%, compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 3.26% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.13% for the linked quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin were positively impacted by PPP loan forgiveness payments received during the first quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin continue to be impacted by the low interest rate environment caused by COVID-19 that continued throughout the first quarter of 2021. PPP loan interest income was $5.6 million compared to $4.8 million for the linked quarter. Premium finance loan income was $1.3 million compared to $984,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. A reduction in the cost of funds benefited net interest income compared to the linked quarter, and was offset by lower interest income earned on other loan categories.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $0.9 million, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin decreased 25 basis points compared to 3.51% for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 was driven by PPP loan income, premium finance loan income and a reduction of 35 basis points on the cost of funds, which were offset partially by a reduction in yield on other loans, other than PPP and premium finance loans, and investment securities.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $383,000 for the first quarter of 2021, $207,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, which added 4 basis points, 2 basis points and 11 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin.

(Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses:

The recovery for credit losses was $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a recovery for credit losses of $7.3 million for the linked quarter and a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Changes in the provision for credit losses compared to the linked quarter and the first quarter of 2020 were primarily due to the impact of economic assumptions used in the CECL model and Peoples' own credit portfolio developments related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.1 million, or 0.13% of average total loans annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $899,000, or 0.10% of average total loans annualized, for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $498,000, or 0.07% of average total loans annualized, for the first quarter of 2020. For additional information on credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:

Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Net losses realized during the first quarter of 2021 were $363,000, compared to net losses of $804,000 for the linked quarter, and net gains of $232,000 in the first quarter of 2020. Net losses for the first quarter of 2021 were driven primarily by losses on the sale of investment securities. During the first quarter of 2021, Peoples sold $25.3 million of available-for-sale investment securities and incurred a net loss of $409,000. Net losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were also driven primarily by losses on the sale of investment securities. During the fourth quarter, Peoples sold $83.1 million of available-for-sale investment securities and incurred a net loss of $750,000, and reinvested a portion of the proceeds into higher yielding investments that were less sensitive to prepayment speeds. This trend continued in January 2021 as management felt it was prudent to reposition a portion of the investment securities portfolio to minimize the impact of premium amortization that was experienced in 2020 due to higher than historical prepayment speeds in that portfolio.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the first quarter of 2021 was essentially flat compared to the linked quarter. During the first quarter of 2021, insurance income increased $2.1 million, due to the annual performance-based insurance commissions recognized in the first quarter of each year, along with growth in all lines of insurance business. The increase in insurance income was offset partially by decreases in mortgage banking income, deposit account service charges, commercial loan swap fees and other non-interest income. Mortgage banking income was at record levels in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the volume of refinancing activity resulting from the low interest rate environment. Additionally, Peoples strategy shifted at the end of the first quarter of 2021 to retain certain mortgage loans, rather than sell all new originations in the secondary market. The decrease in deposit account service charges was the result of lower fees assessed for overdraft and non-sufficient funds due to customers maintaining higher balances in deposit accounts that resulted from governmental economic stimulus payments provided as a response to COVID-19. Commercial loan swap fee income declined in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the linked quarter, due to reduced customer demand. Other income decreased in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the recognition in the linked quarter of $680,000 in other income from the sale of restricted Class B VISA stock, coupled with $160,000 in income received on a low income housing tax credit investment.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was up $1.8 million, or 11%. Insurance income increased $1.1 million, trust and investment income increased $583,000, electronic banking income increased $631,000 and mortgage banking increased $390,000. The increase in insurance income during the first quarter of 2021 was the result of higher annual performance-based insurance commissions received and an increase in revenue across all insurance lines of business, compared to the same quarter last year. The increase in trust and investment income was due to an increase in the market value of assets under management coupled with new accounts added during the first quarter of 2021. Electronic banking income increased in the first quarter of 2021 due to an increase in fee income earned on credit card transactions as customers utilized electronic banking more during the pandemic. The increase in mortgage banking income during the first quarter of 2021 was the result of a higher volume of loan originations and sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market due to continued refinancing activity caused by the low interest rate environment. The increases described above were partially offset by a decrease in deposit account service charges of $835,000, or 30%, compared to the prior year quarter. This decline was driven by lower fees assessed for overdraft and non-sufficient funds due to Peoples' customers maintaining higher deposit balances during the quarter.

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense was up $4.7 million, or 14%, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the linked quarter, driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefit costs of $1.7 million, or 9%. Salaries and employee benefit costs were up mainly as a result of a increases of $757,000 in payroll taxes, $576,000 in stock-based compensation expense and $538,000 for an annual contribution to employee's HSA accounts, which contributed to the increase of $1.7 million in salaries and employee benefits in the first quarter 2021, compared to the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2021 contained non-core expenses including acquisition-related expenses of $1.9 million, a $500,000 contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc., $292,000 in COVID-19-related expenses and $49,000 in severance expenses. During the last quarter of 2020, non-core expenses included severance expenses of $771,000, COVID-19-related expenses of $126,000 and acquisition-related expenses of $77,000.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, total non-interest expense increased $3.7 million, or 11%, primarily due to an increase in acquisition-related expenses of $1.9 million, salaries and employee benefits of $841,000 and FDIC insurance premiums of $468,000. Acquisition-related expenses increased in the first quarter of 2021 due to the announced acquisition of NSL and pending merger with Premier. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to higher sales-based commissions paid and higher employee benefits related to an increase in the annual contribution to employees' HSA accounts. FDIC insurance premiums increased as a result of the credits that Peoples had recognized at the beginning of 2020, which were fully utilized in the second quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 70.4%, compared to 62.4% for the linked quarter, and 66.6% for the first quarter of 2020. The change in the efficiency ratio compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the increase in total non-core non-interest expense mentioned above. The efficiency ratio, adjusted for non-core items, was 65.2% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 60.5% for the linked quarter and 65.6% for the first quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense:

Peoples recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to income tax expense of $4.3 million for the linked quarter and an income tax benefit of $156,000 for the first quarter of 2020. Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2021 was down, compared to the linked quarter, due to lower pre-tax income recognized. Income tax expense was up for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020, due to higher pre-tax income.

Loans:

Period-end total loan balances at March 31, 2021, increased $6.7 million, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase was driven by increases in commercial real estate balances of $35.4 million, commercial and industrial loan balances of $8.1 million, excluding PPP loans, and consumer indirect loan balances of $16.0 million. These increases were partially offset by a decline in construction loan balance of $28.0 million, due to construction projects being completed and construction loans converting to permanent financing. PPP loans decreased $17.0 million, due to loans forgiven exceeding new loan originations during the first quarter of 2021.

Period-end total loan balances increased $498.2 million compared to March 31, 2020, which was primarily related to increases in PPP loans, premium finance loans originated and growth in consumer indirect loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases in residential real estate loans, construction loans and lines of credit. Residential real estate loans were down due to refinance activity driven by the low-rate environment. Lines of credit decreased due to customers not utilizing their lines as they had in the prior year. The line of credit utilization rate was 35% at March 31, 2021, compared to 55% at March 31, 2020; however, the line of credit commitments outstanding grew from $589.5 million at March 31, 2020 to $740.5 million at March 31, 2021.

Quarterly average loan balances declined $75.4 million, or 2%, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the linked quarter. Average PPP loans, which are included with commercial and industrial loan balances, were down $84.8 million, or 20%, and average residential real estate loans were down $16.1 million, or 3%, offset by an increase in consumer indirect loan average balances of $13.0 million, or 3%, and an increase in other commercial and industrial loans, excluding PPP loans, of $4.4 million, or 1%. Driving the decrease in average balance of PPP loans was forgiveness exceeding new originations. Residential real estate loan average balances decreased because of the recent refinance activity due to the low interest rate environment as newly refinanced loans were sold in the secondary market. The average yield on loans increased 20 basis points to 4.26% for the first quarter 2021, compared to the linked quarter, due primarily to PPP loan forgiveness payments, which resulted in the acceleration of deferred loan fees of $4.7 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, quarterly average loan balances increased $493.0 million, or 17%, driven by PPP loan originations, premium finance loans acquired and indirect consumer loan originations. Average commercial and industrial loan balances and average indirect consumer loan balances increased $292.2 million, or 45%, and $93.9 million, or 23%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality:

Asset quality metrics improved during the quarter, and overall asset quality remained stable. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.7 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2020, and were down $1.2 million, or 5%, compared to March 31, 2020. The decreases in nonperforming assets compared to the prior quarter were primarily attributable to a number of smaller loan relationships. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO were 0.76% at March 31, 2021, down from 0.85% at December 31, 2020, and down from 0.94% at March 31, 2020.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, decreased $10.2 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2020, and were $25.5 million, or 28% higher, compared to March 31, 2020. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 3.41% at March 31, 2021, compared to 3.72% at December 31, 2020, and 3.12% at March 31, 2020. The decrease in the amount of criticized loans compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the upgrade of four commercial relationships, totaling $3.9 million, pay downs of $5.6 million, and $1.7 million of normal amortization. Compared to March 31, 2020, the increase in the amount of criticized loans was largely due to the recent downgrades of a few commercial relationships based on updated information on the borrowers that became available. Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to December 31, 2020, and were up $7.3 million, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2020. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 2.23% at March 31, 2021, compared to 2.13% at December 31, 2020, and 2.36% at March 31, 2020. The increase in the amount of classified loans compared to March 31, 2020 was driven by the downgrade of a commercial loan relationship totaling $6.8 million.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.13% of average total loans for the first quarter of 2021, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.10% of average total loans for the linked quarter. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.07% of average total loans for the first quarter of 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses decreased to $44.9 million, from $50.4 million at December 31, 2020, and increased from $42.8 million at March 31, 2020. The change in the allowance for credit losses compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the recent developments related to COVID-19 and the resulting impact on the economic assumptions used in estimating the allowance for credit losses under the CECL model, offset by specific reserves of $349,000 related to four commercial relationships. The increase in the allowance for credit losses compared to March 31, 2020 was related to the impact of COVID-19 and economic assumptions on the CECL model at that time. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased to 1.32% at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2020, and 1.47% at March 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans includes PPP loans that do not have an allowance because of the guarantee by the SBA. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans would increase 15 basis points at March 31, 2021 to 1.47%, compared to 1.66% at December 31, 2020, if PPP loans were excluded from each ratio.

Deposits:

As of March 31, 2021, period-end deposit balances were up $393.8 million, or 10%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase was driven by a growth in non-interest bearing checking accounts of $208.7 million, seasonal growth in governmental deposits of $126.6 million and an increase in savings deposits of $48.2 million, offset partially by decreases in retail and brokered certificates of deposit. The overall increase in non-interest bearing checking accounts was the result of recent economic stimulus payments to consumers and new PPP loan disbursements provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

Period-end deposit balances grew $905.8 million, or 27%, compared to March 31, 2020. The increase was driven by economic stimulus provided by the government as well as changes in customer buying habits as the pandemic continued throughout 2020.

Average deposit balances during the first quarter of 2021 increased $93.4 million, or 2%, compared to the linked quarter. This increase was the result of economic stimulus provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, quarterly average deposits increased $721.5 million, or 22%. This increase was due to customers maintaining higher balances resulting from the various forms of fiscal stimulus provided by the CARES Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, along with proceeds from PPP loans and changed consumer habits. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 45% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 compared to 43% at December 31, 2020, and 40% at March 31, 2020.

Stockholders' Equity:

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2021 increased by $3.2 million, compared to December 31, 2020, which was driven by net income for the quarter, offset partially by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.3 million and dividends paid to shareholders of $6.8 million. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period.

At March 31, 2021, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.66%, compared to 13.25% at December 31, 2020, and 14.16% at March 31, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.44% at March 31, 2021, compared to 13.01% at December 31, 2020, and 13.91% at March 31, 2020. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.80% at March 31, 2021, compared to 14.50% at December 31, 2020, and 15.38% at March 31, 2020. Peoples adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL on regulatory capital ratios. Compared to each of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, the capital ratios were impacted by dividends paid to shareholders and accumulated other comprehensive loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021, which both reduced capital.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, at March 31, 2021 were $29.49 and $20.12, respectively, compared to $29.43 and $19.99, respectively, at December 31, 2020 and $28.69 and $19.97, respectively, at March 31, 2020. The ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets decreased 83 basis points compared to December 31, 2020, because assets grew faster than stockholders' equity. The decrease in shares outstanding, partially offset by the decrease in shareholders' equity, drove the change in book value per share compared to March 31, 2020. The increase in tangible book value, compared to March 31, 2020, was driven by the decrease in shares outstanding offset by an increase in intangible assets recorded with the premium finance acquisition. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, decreased 59 basis points compared to December 31, 2020, due primarily to the changes in equity noted above. The ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets, and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio both decreased compared to March 31, 2020 because assets grew faster than equity which was the result of PPP loans and the premium finance acquisition.

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2021 decreased $4.8 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2020, which was mainly due to the repurchase of 863,440 common shares for a total of $19.1 million between April 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. There were no share repurchases during the first quarter of 2021. A decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $13.2 million and dividends paid of $27.3 million also contributed to the decrease. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $51.2 million over the twelve-month period. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income was the result of a lower market value related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, which was driven by changes in interest rates from March 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples",Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902 and has an established heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $5.1 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021, and 87 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing) and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

Core non-interest expense is non-US GAAP since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, donations to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and COVID-19-related expenses.

Efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is non-US GAAP since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is calculated as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is non-US GAAP since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share measures are non-US GAAP since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.

Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is non-US GAAP since it excludes the (recovery of) provision for credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income (loss).

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, Peoples Foundation Inc., donations and COVID-19-related expenses) divided by average assets. This measure is non-US GAAP since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, and COVID-19-related expenses.

Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (loss) (less after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is non-US GAAP since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income (loss) and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

As required by US GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its March 31, 2021 consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020











PER COMMON SHARE:









Earnings (loss) per common share:









Basic $ 0.80



$ 1.06



$ (0.04)

Diluted 0.79



1.05



(0.04)

Cash dividends declared per common share 0.35



0.35



0.34

Book value per common share 29.49



29.43



28.69

Tangible book value per common share (a) 20.12



19.99



19.97

Closing price of common shares at end of period $ 33.17



$ 27.09



$ 22.15













SELECTED RATIOS:









Return on average stockholders' equity (b) 10.86 %

14.45 %

(0.52) % Return on average tangible equity (b)(c) 16.45 %

22.51 %

(0.09) % Return on average assets (b) 1.28 %

1.69 %

(0.07) % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items (b)(d) 1.48 %

1.83 %

(0.02) % Efficiency ratio (e) 70.37 %

62.36 %

66.64 % Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items (f) 65.19 %

59.94 %

64.99 % Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (b)(g) 1.23 %

1.53 %

1.45 % Net interest margin (b)(h) 3.26 %

3.13 %

3.51 % Dividend payout ratio (i)(j) 44.20 %

33.51 %

NM

(a) Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(b) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

(c) Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income (loss) and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(d) Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, and COVID-19-related expenses. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(e) The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(f) The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is defined as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, and COVID-19-related expenses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(g) Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses) minus total non-interest expense. This measure represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the (recovery of) provision for credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income (loss). This measure is a key metric used by federal bank regulatory agencies in their evaluation of capital adequacy for financial institutions. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(h) Information presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

(i) This ratio is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.

(j) NM = not meaningful.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2020 Total interest income $ 38,962



$ 37,923



$ 40,862

Total interest expense 3,384



3,615



6,226

Net interest income 35,578



34,308



34,636

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (4,749)



(7,277)



16,969

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 40,327



41,585



17,667

Non-interest income:









Insurance income 5,221



3,113



4,130

Electronic banking income 3,911



3,678



3,280

Trust and investment income 3,845



3,649



3,262

Deposit account service charges 1,985



2,423



2,820

Mortgage banking income 1,140



2,153



750

Bank owned life insurance income 446



463



582

Commercial loan swap fees 60



474



244

Net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (27)



(53)



(87)

Net (loss) gain on investment securities (336)



(751)



319

Other non-interest income 658



1,352



437

Total non-interest income 16,903



16,501



15,737

Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefit costs 20,759



19,048



19,918

Professional fees 3,468



1,665



1,693

Net occupancy and equipment expense 3,327



3,120



3,154

Data processing and software expense 2,454



2,097



1,752

Electronic banking expense 1,894



1,938



1,865

Marketing expense 911



540



473

Franchise tax expense 855



861



882

Amortization of other intangible assets 620



909



729

FDIC insurance premiums 463



585



(5)

Other loan expenses 462



329



578

Communication expense 282



277



280

Other non-interest expense 2,774



1,881



3,006

Total non-interest expense 38,269



33,250



34,325

Income (loss) before income taxes 18,961



24,836



(921)

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,780



4,263



(156)

Net income (loss) $ 15,181



$ 20,573



$ (765)













PER COMMON SHARE DATA:









Earnings (loss) per common share – basic $ 0.80



$ 1.06



$ (0.04)

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted $ 0.79



$ 1.05



$ (0.04)

Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.35



$ 0.35



$ 0.34

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 19,282,665



19,302,919



20,367,564

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 19,436,311



19,442,284



20,538,214

Common shares outstanding at end of period 19,629,633



19,563,979



20,346,843



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 55,319



$ 60,902

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 145,056



91,198

Total cash and cash equivalents 200,375



152,100

Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $859,120 at March 31, 2021 and $734,544 at December 31, 2020) (a) 865,347



753,013

Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $161,983 at March 31, 2021 and $68,082 at December 31, 2020) (a) 166,230



66,458

Other investment securities 34,026



37,560

Total investment securities (a) 1,065,603



857,031

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs (b) 3,409,676



3,402,940

Allowance for credit losses (44,897)



(50,359)

Net loans 3,364,779



3,352,581

Loans held for sale 2,194



4,659

Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 58,721



60,094

Bank owned life insurance 72,037



71,591

Goodwill 171,260



171,260

Other intangible assets 12,747



13,337

Other assets (c) 195,336



78,111

Total assets $ 5,143,052



$ 4,760,764

Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 1,206,034



$ 997,323

Interest-bearing 3,098,195



2,913,136

Total deposits 4,304,229



3,910,459

Short-term borrowings 67,868



73,261

Long-term borrowings 110,295



110,568

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 81,767



90,803

Total liabilities $ 4,564,159



$ 4,185,091

Stockholders' equity





Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 —



—

Common shares, no par value, 24,000,000 shares authorized, 21,200,940 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and 21,193,402 shares issued at December 31, 2020, including shares held in treasury 422,370



422,536

Retained earnings 199,321



190,691

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of deferred income taxes (4,962)



1,336

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,630,243 shares at March 31, 2021 and 1,686,046 shares at December 31, 2020 (37,836)



(38,890)

Total stockholders' equity $ 578,893



$ 575,673

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,143,052



$ 4,760,764



(a) Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $182,000, respectively, as of March 31, 2021.

(b) Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."

(c) After the close of business on March 31, 2021, Peoples closed on a business combination under which Peoples Bank acquired assets comprising NSL's equipment finance business and assumed from NSL certain specified liabilities. Peoples Bank acquired approximately $84 million in leases and satisfied, on behalf of NSL, certain third-party debt in the amount of approximately $69.1 million. Consideration totaling $116.6 million related to the purchase was reflected in other assets as of March 31, 2021.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Loan Portfolio









Construction $ 78,699

$ 106,792

$ 108,051

$ 109,953

$ 110,865

Commercial real estate, other 965,249

929,853

913,239

914,420

897,817

Commercial and industrial 964,761

973,645

1,064,010

1,070,326

654,530

Premium finance 110,590

114,758

104,124

—

—

Residential real estate 573,700

574,007

589,449

613,084

625,366

Home equity lines of credit 117,426

120,913

121,935

123,384

128,011

Consumer, indirect 519,749

503,527

491,699

450,334

418,066

Consumer, direct 79,204

79,094

79,059

78,926

76,172

Deposit account overdrafts 298

351

519

592

610

Total loans $ 3,409,676

$ 3,402,940

$ 3,472,085

$ 3,361,019

$ 2,911,437

Total acquired loans (a) $ 462,784

$ 521,465

$ 581,502

$ 582,743

$ 611,608

Total originated loans $ 2,946,892

$ 2,881,475

$ 2,890,583

$ 2,778,276

$ 2,299,829

Deposit Balances









Non-interest-bearing deposits (b) $ 1,206,034

$ 997,323

$ 982,912

$ 1,005,732

$ 727,266

Interest-bearing deposits:









Interest-bearing demand accounts (b) 722,470

692,113

666,134

666,181

637,011

Retail certificates of deposit 433,214

445,930

461,216

474,593

487,153

Money market deposit accounts 586,099

591,373

581,398

598,641

485,999

Governmental deposit accounts 511,937

385,384

409,967

377,787

400,184

Savings accounts 676,345

628,190

589,625

580,703

527,295

Brokered deposits 168,130

170,146

260,753

321,247

133,522

Total interest-bearing deposits $ 3,098,195

$ 2,913,136

$ 2,969,093

$ 3,019,152

$ 2,671,164

Total deposits $ 4,304,229

$ 3,910,459

$ 3,952,005

$ 4,024,884

$ 3,398,430

Total demand deposits (b) $ 1,928,504

$ 1,689,436

$ 1,649,046

$ 1,671,913

$ 1,364,277

Asset Quality









Nonperforming assets (NPAs):









Loans 90+ days past due and accruing (c) $ 1,135

$ 2,752

$ 2,815

$ 1,880

$ 1,543

Nonaccrual loans (c) 24,744

25,793

26,436

25,029

25,482

Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) 25,879

28,545

29,251

26,909

27,025

Other real estate owned (OREO) 134

134

293

236

226

Total NPAs $ 26,013

$ 28,679

$ 29,544

$ 27,145

$ 27,251

Criticized loans (d) $ 116,424

$ 126,619

$ 123,219

$ 105,499

$ 90,881

Classified loans (e) 76,095

72,518

76,009

66,567

68,787

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (f)(g) 173.49 % 180.14 % 198.72 % 202.02 % 158.49 % NPLs as a percent of total loans (f)(g) 0.76 % 0.82 % 0.84 % 0.80 % 0.93 % NPAs as a percent of total assets (f)(g) 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.54 % 0.61 % NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (f)(g) 0.76 % 0.85 % 0.87 % 0.80 % 0.94 % Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (f) 3.41 % 3.72 % 3.55 % 3.14 % 3.12 % Classified loans as a percent of total loans (f) 2.23 % 2.13 % 2.19 % 1.98 % 2.36 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (f) 1.32 % 1.48 % 1.67 % 1.62 % 1.47 % Capital Information (h)(i)(j)









Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.44 % 13.01 % 12.83 % 13.30 % 13.91 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.66 % 13.25 % 13.07 % 13.55 % 14.16 % Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2) 13.80 % 14.50 % 14.33 % 14.80 % 15.38 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.00 % 8.97 % 8.62 % 8.97 % 10.06 % Common equity tier 1 capital $ 418,104

$ 409,400

$ 398,553

$ 408,619

$ 415,768

Tier 1 capital 425,754

417,011

406,124

416,150

423,259

Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2) 463,887

456,384

445,101

454,641

459,727

Total risk-weighted assets $ 3,361,880

$ 3,146,767

$ 3,106,817

$ 3,072,178

$ 2,988,263

Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.26 % 12.09 % 11.54 % 11.42 % 13.06 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (k) 7.96 % 8.55 % 8.07 % 8.16 % 9.47 %

(a) Includes all loans acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter.

(b) The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits is considered total demand deposits.

(c) The accounting for purchased credit deteriorated loans under ASU 2016-13 resulted in the movement of $3.9 million of loans from the 90+ days past due and accruing category to the nonaccrual category on January 1, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, these loans were presented as 90+ days past due and accruing, although they were not accruing interest income, because they were accreting income from the discount that was recognized due to acquisition accounting.

(d) Includes loans categorized as a special mention, substandard, or doubtful.

(e) Includes loans categorized as substandard or doubtful.

(f) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated.

(g) Nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and OREO.

(h) March 31, 2021 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision.

(i) Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 5.80% at March 31, 2021, 6.50% at December 31, 2020, 6.33% at September 30, 2020, 6.80% at June 30, 2020, and 7.38% at March 31, 2020, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50%.

(j) Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL on regulatory capital ratios.

(k) This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses









(Recovery of) provision for other credit losses $ (4,780)



$ (7,373)



$ 16,824

Provision for checking account overdraft credit losses 31



96



145

Total (recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (4,749)



$ (7,277)



$ 16,969













Net charge-offs









Gross charge-offs $ 1,194



$ 1,614



$ 2,075

Recoveries 143



715



1,577

Net charge-offs $ 1,051



$ 899



$ 498













Net charge-offs (recoveries) by type









Commercial real estate, other $ 157



$ 200



$ (106)

Commercial and industrial 293



(47)



(267)

Premium finance 16



1



—

Residential real estate 118



53



61

Home equity lines of credit 8



79



13

Consumer, indirect 400



457



596

Consumer, direct 10



47



48

Deposit account overdrafts 49



109



153

Total net charge-offs $ 1,051



$ 899



$ 498













Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized) 0.13 %

0.10 %

0.07 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020



















Trust assets under administration and management $ 1,916,892



$ 1,885,324



$ 1,609,270



$ 1,552,785



$ 1,385,161

Brokerage assets under administration and management 1,071,126



$ 1,009,521



921,688



885,138



816,260

Mortgage loans serviced for others 469,788



$ 485,972



490,170



491,545



503,158

Employees (full-time equivalent) 887



894



886



894



898



CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost Assets





















Short-term investments $ 146,957

$ 40

0.11 %

$ 79,685

$ 26

0.13 %

$ 73,798

$ 236

1.29 % Investment securities (a)(b) 940,467

3,393

1.44 %

890,658

2,659

1.19 %

1,035,116

6,257

2.42 % Loans (b)(c):





















Construction 114,204

994

3.48 %

106,181

1,227

4.52 %

97,839

1,251

5.06 % Commercial real estate, other 879,335

8,602

3.91 %

874,248

8,715

3.90 %

837,602

10,057

4.75 % Commercial and industrial 941,625

10,592

4.50 %

1,022,086

10,047

3.85 %

649,437

7,424

4.52 % Premium finance 107,390

1,297

4.83 %

109,228

984

3.53 %

—

—

— % Residential real estate (d) 614,692

6,672

4.34 %

630,755

6,657

4.22 %

665,737

8,371

5.03 % Home equity lines of credit 121,864

1,187

3.95 %

124,218

1,253

4.01 %

131,673

1,775

5.42 % Consumer, indirect 509,845

5,203

4.14 %

496,846

5,298

4.24 %

415,986

4,409

4.26 % Consumer, direct 79,022

1,239

6.36 %

79,835

1,308

6.52 %

76,707

1,354

7.10 % Total loans 3,367,977

35,786

4.26 %

3,443,397

35,489

4.06 %

2,874,981

34,641

4.80 % Allowance for credit losses (49,854)







(57,725)







(27,548)





Net loans 3,318,123







3,385,672







2,847,433





Total earning assets 4,405,547

39,219

3.57 %

4,356,015

38,174

3.46 %

3,956,347

41,134

4.14 %























Goodwill and other intangible assets 184,253







185,093







177,984





Other assets 322,276







296,870







247,296





Total assets $ 4,912,076







$ 4,837,978







$ 4,381,627





























Liabilities and Equity





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Savings accounts $ 646,750

$ 35

0.02 %

$ 610,876

$ 35

0.02 %

$ 522,893

$ 74

0.06 % Governmental deposit accounts 429,503

594

0.56 %

402,605

555

0.55 %

328,407

715

0.88 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 700,160

65

0.04 %

676,133

70

0.04 %

628,677

248

0.16 % Money market deposit accounts 564,836

132

0.09 %

555,188

145

0.10 %

476,477

673

0.57 % Retail certificates of deposit 439,819

1,123

1.04 %

455,552

1,295

1.13 %

488,948

2,059

1.69 % Brokered deposits 175,326

868

2.01 %

252,007

818

1.29 %

191,955

860

1.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,956,394

2,817

0.39 %

2,952,361

2,918

0.39 %

2,637,357

4,629

0.71 % Short-term borrowings 71,089

100

0.57 %

89,473

216

0.96 %

253,634

1,039

1.65 % Long-term borrowings 110,384

467

1.71 %

110,759

481

1.73 %

109,275

558

2.05 % Total borrowed funds 181,473

567

1.26 %

200,232

697

1.39 %

362,909

1,597

1.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,137,867

3,384

0.44 %

3,152,593

3,615

0.46 %

3,000,266

6,226

0.83 %























Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,110,993







1,021,586







708,512





Accrued expenses and other liabilities 85,628







97,507







76,603





Total liabilities 4,334,488







4,271,686







3,785,381





Stockholders' equity 577,588







566,292







596,246





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,912,076







$ 4,837,978







$ 4,381,627





























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 35,835

3.13 %



$ 34,559

3.00 %



$ 34,908

3.31 % Net interest margin (b)



3.26 %





3.13 %





3.51 %

(a) Average balances are based on carrying value.

(b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

(c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented.

(d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. Peoples also uses the non-US GAAP financial measures for calculating incentive compensation. The following tables summarize the non-US GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020











Core non-interest expense:









Total non-interest expense $ 37,987



$ 32,973



$ 34,045

Less: acquisition-related expenses 1,911



77



31

Less: pension settlement charges —



4



368

Less: severance expenses 49



771



13

Less: COVID-19-related expenses 292



126



140

Less: Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution 500



—



—

Core non-interest expense $ 35,235



$ 31,995



$ 33,493





Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020











Efficiency ratio:









Total non-interest expense 37,987



$ 33,250



34,045

Less: amortization of other intangible assets 620



909



729

Adjusted non-interest expense $ 37,367



$ 32,341



$ 33,316













Total non-interest income $ 16,903



$ 16,501



$ 15,737

Less: net gain on investment securities —



—



319

Add: net loss on investment securities (336)



(751)



—

Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (27)



(53)



(87)

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses $ 17,266



$ 17,305



$ 15,505













Net interest income $ 35,578



$ 34,308



$ 34,636

Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a) 257



251



272

Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis $ 35,835



$ 34,559



$ 34,908













Adjusted revenue $ 53,101



$ 51,864



$ 50,413













Efficiency ratio 70.37 %

62.36 %

66.09 %











Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items:







Core non-interest expense $ 35,235



$ 31,995



$ 33,493

Less: amortization of other intangible assets 620



909



729

Adjusted core non-interest expense $ 34,615



$ 31,086



$ 32,764













Adjusted revenue $ 53,101



$ 51,864



$ 50,413













Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items 65.19 %

59.94 %

64.99 %

(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020











Tangible equity:









Total stockholders' equity $ 578,893

$ 575,673

$ 566,856

$ 569,177

$ 583,721

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 184,007

184,597

185,397

176,625

177,447

Tangible equity $ 394,886

$ 391,076

$ 381,459

$ 392,552

$ 406,274













Tangible assets:









Total assets $ 5,143,052

$ 4,760,764

$ 4,911,807

$ 4,985,819

$ 4,469,120

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 184,007

184,597

185,397

176,625

177,447

Tangible assets $ 4,959,045

$ 4,576,167

$ 4,726,410

$ 4,809,194

$ 4,291,673













Tangible book value per common share:









Tangible equity $ 394,886

$ 391,076

$ 381,459

$ 392,552

$ 406,274

Common shares outstanding 19,629,633

19,563,979

19,721,783

19,925,083

20,346,843













Tangible book value per common share $ 20.12

$ 19.99

$ 19.34

$ 19.70

$ 19.97













Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:



Tangible equity $ 394,886

$ 391,076

$ 381,459

$ 392,552

$ 406,274

Tangible assets $ 4,959,045

$ 4,576,167

$ 4,726,410

$ 4,809,194

$ 4,291,673













Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.96 % 8.55 % 8.07 % 8.16 % 9.47 %



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2020











Pre-provision net revenue:









Income (loss) before income taxes $ 18,961



$ 24,836



$ (921)

Add: provision for credit losses —



—



16,969

Add: loss on OREO —



119



17

Add: loss on investment securities 336



751



—

Add: loss on other assets 27



—



70

Less: recovery of credit losses 4,749



7,277



—

Less: gain on investment securities —



—



319

Less: gain on other assets —



66



—

Pre-provision net revenue $ 14,575



$ 18,363



$ 15,816

Total average assets $ 4,912,076



$ 4,837,978



$ 4,381,627













Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (annualized) 1.23 %

1.53 %

1.45 %











Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 19,436,311

19,442,284

20,538,214 Pre-provision net revenue per common share – diluted $0.76

$0.94

$0.77

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020











Annualized net income (loss) adjusted for non-core items: Net income (loss) $ 15,463



$ 20,850



$ (485)

Add: net loss on investment securities 336



751



—

Less: tax effect of loss on investment securities (a) 71



158



—

Less: net gain on investment securities —



—



319

Add: tax effect of net gain on investment securities (a) —



—



67

Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions 27



53



87

Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (a) 6



11



18

Add: acquisition-related expenses 1,911



77



31

Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (a) 401



16



7

Add: pension settlement charges —



4



368

Less: tax effect of pension settlement charges (a) —



1



77

Add: severance expenses 49



771



13

Less: tax effect of severance expenses (a) 10



162



3

Add: COVID-19-related expenses 292



126



140

Less: tax effect of COVID-19-related expenses (a) 61



26



29

Add: Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution 500



—



—

Less: tax effect of Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution 105



—



—

Net income (loss) adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 17,924



$ 22,258



$ (232)













Days in the period 90



92



91

Days in the year 365



366



366

Annualized net income (loss) $ 62,711



$ 82,947



$ (1,951)

Annualized net income (loss) adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 72,692



$ 88,548



$ (933)

Return on average assets:









Annualized net income (loss) $ 62,711



$ 82,947



$ (1,951)

Total average assets $ 4,912,076



$ 4,837,978



$ 4,381,627

Return on average assets 1.28 %

1.71 %

(0.04) % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items: Annualized net income (loss) adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 72,692



$ 88,548



$ (933)

Total average assets $ 4,912,076



$ 4,837,978



$ 4,381,627

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items 1.48 %

1.83 %

(0.02) %

















(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.







NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2020











Annualized net income (loss) excluding amortization of other intangible assets: Net income (loss) $ 15,463



$ 20,850



$ (485)

Add: amortization of other intangible assets 620



909



729

Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a) 130



191



153

Net income (loss) excluding amortization of other intangible assets (after tax) $ 15,953



$ 21,568



$ (91)













Days in the period 90



92



91

Days in the year 365



366



366

Annualized net income (loss) $ 62,711



$ 82,947



$ (1,951)

Annualized net income (loss) excluding amortization of other intangible assets (after tax) $ 64,698



$ 85,803



$ (366)













Average tangible equity: Total average stockholders' equity $ 577,588



$ 566,292



$ 596,246

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets 184,253



185,093



177,984

Average tangible equity $ 393,335



$ 381,199



$ 418,262













Return on average stockholders' equity ratio: Annualized net income (loss) $ 62,711



$ 82,947



$ (1,951)

Average stockholders' equity $ 577,588



$ 566,292



$ 596,246













Return on average stockholders' equity 10.86 %

14.65 %

(0.33) %

Return on average tangible equity ratio: Annualized net income (loss) excluding amortization of other intangible assets (after tax) $ 64,698



$ 85,803



$ (366)

Average tangible equity $ 393,335



$ 381,199



$ 418,262













Return on average tangible equity 16.45 %

22.51 %

(0.09) %

(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

