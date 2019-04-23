Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share on April 22, 2019, payable on May 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2019.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $7.0 million, or 48.95% of Peoples' reported first quarter 2019 earnings. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $31.71 on April 18, 2019, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 4.35%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial products and services company with $4.3 billion in assets, 89 locations, including 80 full-service bank branches and 86 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries - Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol "PEBO", and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

