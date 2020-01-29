Peoples Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results

BILOXI, Miss., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCQX Best Market: PFBX), parent of The Peoples Bank, announced earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The company reported net income of $1,126,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $102,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings per weighted average common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.23 compared to earnings of $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Per share figures are based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 4,943,186 and 4,973,829 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Net income for 2019 was $1,679,000 as compared to $629,000 for 2018. Earnings per weighted average common share for 2019 were $0.34 compared to earnings of $0.13 for 2018. Per share figures are based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 4,943,186 and 5,031,778 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Impacting the company's financial performance in 2019 were a $590,000 increase in net interest income, a reduction in the provision for loan losses, a $264,000 increase in non-interest income and a $110,000 reduction in non-interest expense. These positive results are the direct result of on-going efforts by the Company to improve the credit quality of the loan portfolio and to reduce non-performing assets over the last few years. Furthermore, financial results also reflect initiatives implemented during the last twelve months to increase non-interest income and reduce non-interest expenses.

"Our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2019 improved significantly," said Chevis C. Swetman, chairman and chief executive officer of the holding company and the bank. He further added, "We are pleased that strategies to improve our financial performance have been successful and look forward to continuing this progress in the coming year."

The company's primary capital ratio was 16.27% at December 31, 2019, compared to 14.43% at December 31, 2018. The company's book value per share was $19.24 and $17.59 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Founded in 1896, with $595 million in assets as of December 31, 2019, The Peoples Bank operates 18 branches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties. In addition to offering a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services, the bank also operates a trust and investment services department that has provided customers with financial, estate and retirement planning services since 1936.

The Peoples Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Financial Corporation, listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol PFBX. Additional information is available on the Internet at www.thepeoples.com.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Unaudited) (In thousands, except weighted average shares and per share figures)

















EARNINGS SUMMARY

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net interest income

$ 4,393

$ 4,331

$ 17,682

$ 17,092 Provision for loan losses

(169)

31





122 Non-interest income

1,579

1,259

6,367

6,103 Non-interest expense

5,015

5,493

22,370

22,480 Income tax benefit





(36)





(36) Net income

1,126

102

1,679

629 Earnings per share

.23

.03

.34

.13

















TRANSACTIONS IN THE ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$ 4,383

$ 5,391

$ 5,340

$ 6,153 Recoveries

73

24

195

475 Charge-offs

(80)

(106)

(1,328)

(1,410) Provision for loan losses

(169)

31





122 Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$ 4,207

$ 5,340

$ 4,207

$ 5,340

















ASSET QUALITY

December 31,











2019

2018







Allowance for loan losses as a















percentage of loans

1.56%

1.95%







Loans past due 90 days and















still accruing

$

$ 55







Nonaccrual loans

9,266

8,250

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

December 31,











2019

2018







Return on average assets

0.28%

0.10%







Return on average equity

1.84%

0.71%







Net interest margin

3.23%

3.04%







Efficiency ratio

93%

97%







Primary capital

16.27%

14.43%

























BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

December 31,











2019

2018







Total assets

$ 594,702

$ 616,786







Loans

268,949

273,346







Securities

253,314

281,588







Other real estate (ORE)

7,453

8,943







Total deposits

476,143

473,506







Shareholders' equity

95,123

86,934







Book value per share

19.24

17.59







Weighted average shares

4,943,186

5,031,778









