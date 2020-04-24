Peoples Financial Corporation Supporting Needs Of South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCQX Best Market: PFBX), parent of The Peoples Bank, presented financial donations to ten local food pantries this week, supporting the needs of South Mississippi residents.

"Since 1896, The Peoples Bank has put the needs of people first. Our Mississippi Gulf Coast residents are facing significant challenges resulting from the virus pandemic," said Chevis C. Swetman, chairman and chief executive officer of the holding company and the bank. He added, "We encourage others to consider a donation to local food pantries or other organizations helping our residents."

Founded in 1896, with $646 million in assets as of March 31, 2020, The Peoples Bank operates 18 branches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, and Stone counties. In addition to a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services, the bank also operates a trust and investment services department that has provided customers with financial, estate and retirement planning services since 1936.

The Peoples Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Peoples Financial Corporation, listed on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol PFBX. Additional information is available on the Internet at www.thepeoples.com.

