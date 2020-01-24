Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Jan 24, 2020, 15:06 ET

SCRANTON, Pa., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.  Peoples reported net income of $6.8 million, or $0.92 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a 7.0% increase when compared to $6.4 million, or $0.86 per share for the comparable period of 2018. The increase in earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was the product of higher net interest income of $0.7 million due to growth of $137.7 million in our average earning assets from the year ago period and higher noninterest income of $0.7 million when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the same period in 2018, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $0.6 million and an increase of $0.3 million in the provision for loan losses in the 2019 period.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, totaled $27.5 million or $3.72 per share, a 10.5% increase when compared to $24.9 million or $3.37 per share for 2018.  The increase in earnings in 2019 was the result of higher net interest income of $4.2 million due to our earning asset growth and higher noninterest income of $1.5 million combined with a $0.7 million decrease in the provision for loan losses when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to the same period in 2018. These positives were partially offset by an increase of $3.3 million in salaries and employee benefit expenses and $1.0 million in occupancy and equipment expenses in support of our growth initiative.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with GAAP, Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely gains and losses incurred within the investment securities portfolio and gains on the sale of other business lines. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income, which we have defined to exclude losses or gains on investment securities and gains from other nonrecurring sources, for the three months ended December 31, totaled $6.7 million and $6.4 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Core net income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.91, an increase from $0.86 for the same period in 2018. The results in 2019 exclude a pre-tax $126 thousand gain in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio. The 2018 results for the three months ended December 31 do not include any income items considered to be non-core.  

Core net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $27.4 million or $3.71 per share, an increase of 11.0% compared to $24.7 million or $3.34 per share for the same period of 2018. Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 exclude a pre-tax $132 thousand gain in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio as well as a pre-tax $23 thousand gain from the sale of investment securities. The 2018 results were impacted by a pre-tax $14 thousand gain in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio and a pre-tax gain of $291 thousand from the sale of our credit card portfolio. 

NOTABLES

  • Loans, net growth of $117.2 million or 6.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Deposits grew $96.5 million or 5.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per share improved to $31.93 at December 31, 2019 from $28.78 at December 31, 2018, an increase of 10.9%.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income increased $4.2 million or 5.7% to $77.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $73.0 million for the same period in 2018.
  • Return on average assets was 1.13% and 1.17% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.12% respectively for both comparable periods in 2018. Return on average equity was 9.09% and 9.49% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 9.21% respectively for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), our tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31 was 3.52% and 3.58% respectively in 2019, compared to 3.63% and 3.59% respectively for the same periods in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets decreased 8 basis points to 4.30% during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 4.38% during the prior year period.  The decrease in yield was primarily due to decreases in prime loan rates during the second half of 2019 driven by the current interest rate environment and action of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which affected new originations and refinancing activity, as well as existing adjustable rate loans.   For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased 17 basis points to 4.41% from 4.24% in the prior year period.  The increase is due to loan yields on variable rate loans re-setting higher and new originations moving higher as the FOMC was raising the federal funds rate target during 2018.  During the same periods, we experienced higher interest-bearing liability costs due to higher short-term market rates. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 7 and 26 basis points to 1.06% and 1.12% respectively for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 when compared to 0.99% and 0.86% respectively for the same periods in 2018. Although the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has decreased the federal funds rate target 75 basis points to a target range of 1.50% to 1.75%, the short end of the yield curve has remained elevated, resulting in slower decreases to deposit and funding costs.

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, increased $4.2 million or 5.7% to $77.2 million in 2019 from $73.0 million in 2018. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily due to a $112.4 million increase in average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 4.71% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.51% for the comparable period in 2018. Loans, net averaged $1.9 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and $1.8 billion for the comparable period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 2.47% in 2019 from 2.60% in 2018. Average investments totaled $279.4 million in 2019 and $281.7 million in 2018. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $52.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 2018 due to growth in average deposits of $126.3 million in the period which was offset by a $73.8 million decrease in average borrowings.

The provision for loan losses totaled $3.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and $4.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  For the quarter ended December 31, the provision for loan losses was $1.4 million in 2019, an increase of $0.3 million from $1.1 million in 2018 due to higher commercial loan charge offs.

For the twelve months ended December 31, noninterest income totaled $15.1 million in 2019, an increase of $1.4 million or 10.7% from $13.7 million in 2018. The increased non-interest income in 2019 was driven primarily by higher fee income generated from commercial loan interest rate swap transactions which totaled $1.7 million in 2019, and gains of $0.2 million from the equity investment portfolio.  The results for 2018 include fee income from commercial loan interest rate swap transactions of $0.1 million, a gain on the sale of our credit card portfolio of $0.3 million and income of $0.4 million from the proceeds of a bank owned life insurance policy. Increases in revenues from merchant services, fiduciary activities, and wealth management services more than offset decreases in income from mortgage banking activities. For the three months ended December 31, noninterest income totaled $3.9 million in 2019, an increase from $3.2 million in 2018. The largest increases were related to fee income from commercial loan interest rate swap transactions which was higher by $0.7 million and unrealized gains from our equity investment portfolio of $0.1 million.  Lesser increases were recognized from merchant services and fiduciary activities offset by decreases in revenue generated from wealth management services and mortgage banking.

Noninterest expense increased $3.5 million or 6.6% to $56.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, from $52.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.3 million or 11.6% due primarily to annual merit increases and additional staffing in support of our organic growth strategy.  Occupancy and equipment expenses increased due to our market expansion and investment in technology when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 as those expenses increased $1.0 million or 9.3%. In addition, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, increases to other expenses and donations, were more than offset by decreases in professional fees and outside services, amortization expense recognized and FDIC insurance premiums and assessments. Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million or 4.4% to $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.9 million or 12.5% due to annual merit increases and continued investment in our expansion. Occupancy and equipment expenses also increased due to our market expansion when comparing the three months ending December 31, 2019 and 2018 as those expenses increased $0.4 million or 15.7%. In the other noninterest expense categories, increases in donations and other expenses were partially offset by decreases in professional fees and outside services, amortization expense and FDIC insurance and assessments.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At December 31, 2019, total assets, loans and deposits were $2.5 billion, $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. Loans, net increased $117.2 million or 6.4% from December 31, 2018. The growth in loans was primarily from commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. Total deposits increased $96.5 million or 5.1% from December 31, 2018 due in part to growth in commercial balances. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $53.0 million or 12.9% while interest-bearing deposits increased $43.5 million or 3.0% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Total investments were $338.6 million at December 31, 2019, including $330.5 million securities classified as available-for-sale and $7.7 million classified as held-to-maturity.

Stockholders' equity equaled $300.8 million or $40.71 per share at December 31, 2019, and $278.6 million or $37.66 per share at December 31, 2018. Tangible stockholders' equity improved to $31.93 per share at December 31, 2019, from $28.78 per share at December 31, 2018. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $1.37 per share, a 4.6% increase from 2018, representing a dividend payout ratio of 36.8%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $10.2 million or 0.53% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $10.0 million or 0.55% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses equaled $22.3 million or 1.15% of loans, net at December 31, 2019 compared to $21.4 million or 1.17% of loans, net, at December 31, 2018. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, equaled $2.6 million or 0.14% of average loans, compared to $1.8 million or 0.10% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp., Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

 [TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Five Quarter Trend

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31


2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Key performance data:















Per share data:















Net income

$

0.92

$

0.97

$

0.96

$

0.87

$

0.86

Core net income (1)

$

0.91

$

0.97

$

0.96

$

0.87

$

0.86

Cash dividends declared

$

0.35

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.33

Book value

$

40.71

$

40.08

$

39.41

$

38.46

$

37.66

Tangible book value (1)

$

31.93

$

31.27

$

30.58

$

29.61

$

28.78

Market value:















High

$

53.43

$

48.38

$

45.41

$

46.74

$

44.06

Low

$

44.46

$

42.90

$

42.00

$

40.34

$

40.00

Closing

$

50.35

$

45.29

$

44.99

$

45.24

$

44.06

Market capitalization

$

372,010

$

334,637

$

332,885

$

334,733

$

326,002

Common shares outstanding

7,388,480

7,388,759

7,399,078

7,399,054

7,399,054

Selected ratios:















Return on average stockholders' equity

9.09

%

9.65

%

9.98

%

9.26

%

9.21

%

Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)

8.95

%

9.63

%

9.97

%

9.26

%

9.21

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

11.62

%

12.40

%

12.93

%

12.08

%

12.10

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)

11.45

%

12.38

%

12.91

%

12.08

%

12.10

%

Return on average assets

1.13

%

1.21

%

1.24

%

1.13

%

1.12

%

Core return on average assets (1)

1.11

%

1.21

%

1.24

%

1.13

%

1.12

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.14

%

12.48

%

12.55

%

12.28

%

12.17

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

58.99

%

59.65

%

61.15

%

60.03

%

59.42

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets

0.53

%

0.61

%

0.68

%

0.76

%

0.55

%

Net charge-offs to average loans, net

0.31

%

0.05

%

0.11

%

0.07

%

0.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans, net

1.15

%

1.19

%

1.18

%

1.20

%

1.17

%

Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)

4.30

%

4.42

%

4.49

%

4.44

%

4.38

%

Cost of funds

1.06

%

1.10

%

1.17

%

1.14

%

0.99

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (3)

3.24

%

3.32

%

3.32

%

3.30

%

3.39

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (3)

3.52

%

3.61

%

3.62

%

3.58

%

3.63

%

(1)  See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)  Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale.

(3)  Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)












Dec 31

Dec 31

Year Ended


2019

2018

Interest income:






Interest and fees on loans:






Taxable

$

82,495

$

74,352

Tax-exempt

4,309

3,666

Interest and dividends on investment securities:






Taxable

4,435

3,799

Tax-exempt

1,878

2,621

Dividends

84

72

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

65

151

Interest on federal funds sold

122



Total interest income

93,388

84,661

Interest expense:






Interest on deposits

14,995

9,346

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,642

2,738

Interest on long-term debt

1,231

1,238

Total interest expense

17,868

13,322

Net interest income

75,520

71,339

Provision for loan losses

3,500

4,200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

72,020

67,139

Noninterest income:






Service charges, fees, commissions

9,026

7,678

Merchant services income

973

809

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

2,087

2,036

Wealth management income

1,524

1,447

Mortgage banking income

600

627

Life insurance investment income

755

757

Net gain on investment securities

155

14

Net gains on sale of credit card loans




291

Total noninterest income

15,120

13,659

Noninterest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits expense

31,694

28,407

Net occupancy and equipment expense

11,911

10,897

Amortization of intangible assets

730

881

Other expenses

11,627

12,302

Total noninterest expense

55,962

52,487

Income before income taxes

31,178

28,311

Provision for income tax expense

3,635

3,391

Net income

$

27,543

$

24,920

Other comprehensive income (loss):






Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$

5,109

$

(2,014)

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income

(23)



Change in pension liability

639

(591)

Change in derivative fair value

441

246

Income tax related to other comprehensive income (loss)

1,295

(496)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

4,871

(1,863)

Comprehensive income

$

32,414

$

23,057

Per share data:






Net income

$

3.72

$

3.37

Cash dividends declared

$

1.37

$

1.31

Average common shares outstanding

7,395,429

7,397,797

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)





















Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans:















Taxable

$

20,811

$

20,940

$

20,641

$

20,103

$

19,806

Tax-exempt

1,035

1,066

1,109

1,099

1,006

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:















Taxable

1,308

1,092

1,025

1,012

1,009

Tax-exempt

385

411

520

562

620

Dividends

24

19

22

19

21

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks

15

27

15

6

20

Interest on federal funds sold

45

77









Total interest income

23,623

23,632

23,332

22,801

22,482

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits

3,905

3,966

3,713

3,411

3,211

Interest on short-term borrowings

151

83

595

813

421

Interest on long-term debt

308

347

296

280

302

Total interest expense

4,364

4,396

4,604

4,504

3,934

Net interest income

19,259

19,236

18,728

18,297

18,548

Provision for loan losses

1,400

700

350

1,050

1,050

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

17,859

18,536

18,378

17,247

17,498

Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees, commissions

2,376

2,161

2,490

1,999

1,822

Merchant services income

136

182

457

198

122

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities

519

569

492

507

484

Wealth management income

382

395

370

377

399

Mortgage banking income

143

172

137

148

155

Life insurance investment income

188

189

192

186

189

Net gain on investment securities

126

14

14

1



Total noninterest income

3,870

3,682

4,152

3,416

3,171

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits expense

8,006

8,056

8,037

7,595

7,116

Net occupancy and equipment expense

3,104

2,997

2,849

2,961

2,682

Amortization of intangible assets

173

183

182

192

211

Other expenses

2,681

2,843

3,361

2,742

3,364

Total noninterest expense

13,964

14,079

14,429

13,490

13,373

Income before income taxes

7,765

8,139

8,101

7,173

7,296

Income tax expense

926

991

957

761

904

Net income

$

6,839

$

7,148

$

7,144

$

6,412

$

6,392

Other comprehensive income (loss):















Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available-for-sale

$

(102)

$

161

$

2,611

$

2,439

$

2,380

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income







(23)






Change in pension liability

639










(591)

Change in derivative fair value

(218)

153

443

63

246

Income tax related to other comprehensive income (loss)



67

66

637

525

429

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

252

248

2,394

1,977

1,606

Comprehensive income


$

7,091

$

7,396

$

9,538

$

8,389

$

7,998

Per share data:















Net income

$

0.92

$

0.97

$

0.96

$

0.87

$

0.86

Cash dividends declared

$

0.35

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.33

Average common shares outstanding

7,388,488

7,394,992

7,399,302

7,399,054

7,399,054

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





















Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Net interest income:















Interest income















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

20,811

$

20,940

$

20,641

$

20,103

$

19,806

Tax-exempt

1,310

1,348

1,404

1,391

1,274

Total loans, net

22,121

22,288

22,045

21,494

21,080

Investments:















Taxable

1,322

1,111

1,045

1,031

1,047

Tax-exempt

487

520

659

711

785

Total investments

1,809

1,631

1,704

1,742

1,832

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks

25

27

17

6

3

Federal funds sold

45

77









Total interest income

24,000

24,023

23,766

23,242

22,915

Interest expense:















Deposits

3,905

3,966

3,713

3,411

3,211

Short-term borrowings

151

83

595

813

421

Long-term debt

308

347

296

280

302

Total interest expense

4,364

4,396

4,604

4,504

3,934

Net interest income

$

19,636

$

19,627

$

19,162

$

18,738

$

18,981

Loans, net:















Taxable

4.67

%

4.80

%

4.85

%

4.79

%

4.73

%

Tax-exempt

3.88

%

3.94

%

3.96

%

3.91

%

3.80

%

Total loans, net

4.62

%

4.74

%

4.78

%

4.72

%

4.66

%

Investments:















Taxable

2.27

%

2.20

%

2.21

%

2.25

%

2.25

%

Tax-exempt

2.88

%

2.93

%

3.20

%

3.17

%

3.25

%

Total investments

2.41

%

2.39

%

2.51

%

2.55

%

2.60

%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

1.87

%

2.14

%

2.67

%

2.37

%

2.28

%

Federal funds sold

1.85

%

2.14

%








Total interest-bearing assets

4.30

%

4.42

%

4.49

%

4.44

%

4.38

%

Interest expense:















Deposits

1.00

%

1.03

%

1.03

%

0.96

%

0.87

%

Short-term borrowings

2.00

%

2.62

%

2.69

%

2.70

%

2.56

%

Long-term debt

2.52

%

2.61

%

2.83

%

3.02

%

2.63

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.06

%

1.10

%

1.17

%

1.14

%

0.99

%

Net interest spread

3.24

%

3.32

%

3.32

%

3.30

%

3.39

%

Net interest margin

3.52

%

3.61

%

3.62

%

3.58

%

3.63

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





















Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

At period end

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Assets:















Cash and due from banks

$

26,943

$

35,908

$

26,615

$

24,364

$

32,569

Interest-bearing balances in other banks

4,210

5,275

3,347

1,688

47

Federal funds sold




10,100









Investment securities:















Available-for-sale

330,478

268,823

261,665

270,384

269,682

Equity investments carried at fair value

423

297

283

292

291

Held-to-maturity

7,656

7,808

7,969

8,162

8,361

Loans held for sale

986

1,390

831




749

Loans, net

1,940,490

1,881,090

1,858,799

1,849,602

1,823,266

Less: allowance for loan losses

22,327

22,392

21,930

22,105

21,379

Net loans

1,918,163

1,858,698

1,836,869

1,827,497

1,801,887

Premises and equipment, net

47,932

47,437

46,468

44,728

38,889

Accrued interest receivable

6,987

6,655

7,303

7,211

7,115

Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Other intangible assets, net

1,565

1,738

1,921

2,104

2,296

Other assets

68,741

65,200

67,625

68,144

63,737

Total assets

$

2,477,454

$

2,372,699

$

2,324,266

$

2,317,944

$

2,288,993

Liabilities:















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing

$

463,238

$

440,582

$

419,995

$

432,830

$

410,260

Interest-bearing

1,508,251

1,560,703

1,456,804

1,435,400

1,464,762

Total deposits

1,971,489

2,001,285

1,876,799

1,868,230

1,875,022

Short-term borrowings

152,150




82,700

109,000

86,500

Long-term debt

32,733

52,509

52,980

37,446

37,906

Accrued interest payable

1,277

1,461

1,058

878

1,195

Other liabilities

18,988

21,277

19,146

17,821

9,756

Total liabilities

2,176,637

2,076,532

2,032,683

2,033,375

2,010,379

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock

14,777

14,778

14,798

14,798

14,798

Capital surplus

135,251

135,106

135,384

135,393

135,310

Retained earnings

153,994

149,740

145,106

140,478

136,582

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,205)

(3,457)

(3,705)

(6,100)

(8,076)

Total stockholders' equity

300,817

296,167

291,583

284,569

278,614

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,477,454

$

2,372,699

$

2,324,266

$

2,317,944

$

2,288,993

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





















Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Average quarterly balances

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Assets:















Loans, net:















Taxable

$

1,766,373

$

1,729,741

$

1,707,730

$

1,701,737

$

1,662,290

Tax-exempt

134,040

135,580

142,310

144,119

133,100

Total loans, net

1,900,413

1,865,321

1,850,040

1,845,856

1,795,390

Investments:















Taxable

231,079

200,444

189,265

185,696

184,345

Tax-exempt

67,208

70,381

82,565

90,961

95,698

Total investments

298,287

270,825

271,830

276,657

280,043

Interest-bearing balances with banks

5,317

5,006

2,554

1,028

523

Federal funds sold

9,629

14,267









Total interest-bearing assets

2,213,646

2,155,419

2,124,424

2,123,541

2,075,956

Other assets

192,121

193,041

190,583

187,537

186,491

Total assets

$

2,405,767

$

2,348,460

$

2,315,007

$

2,311,078

$

2,262,447

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:















Deposits:















Interest-bearing

$

1,549,978

$

1,521,047

$

1,449,665

$

1,445,861

$

1,459,155

Noninterest-bearing

459,248

445,238

426,791

406,733

403,488

Total deposits

2,009,226

1,966,285

1,876,456

1,852,594

1,862,643

Short-term borrowings

30,018

12,563

88,792

121,954

65,192

Long-term debt

48,468

52,731

41,948

37,663

45,503

Other liabilities

19,452

22,900

20,773

17,977

13,794

Total liabilities

2,107,164

2,054,479

2,027,969

2,030,188

1,987,132

Stockholders' equity

298,603

293,981

287,038

280,890

275,315

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,405,767

$

2,348,460

$

2,315,007

$

2,311,078

$

2,262,447

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Asset Quality Data

(In thousands)





















Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31


2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

At quarter end















Nonperforming assets:















Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$

9,347

$

10,657

$

11,926

$

12,803

$

8,669

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

430

387

341

829

923

Foreclosed assets

450

485

408

360

376

Total nonperforming assets

$

10,227

$

11,529

$

12,675

$

13,992

$

9,968

















Three months ended















Allowance for loan losses:















Beginning balance

$

22,392

$

21,930

$

22,105

$

21,379

$

20,413

Charge-offs

1,559

308

576

374

202

Recoveries

94

70

51

50

118

Provision for loan losses

1,400

700

350

1,050

1,050

Ending balance

$

22,327

$

22,392

$

21,930

$

22,105

$

21,379

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Core net income per share:















Net income GAAP

$

6,839

$

7,148

$

7,144

$

6,412

$

6,392

Adjustments:















Less: (gain) loss on investment securities

(126)

(14)

(14)

(1)



Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment

(26)

(3)

(3)






Net income Core

$

6,739

$

7,137

$

7,133

$

6,411

$

6,392

Average common shares outstanding

7,388,488

7,394,992

7,399,302

7,399,054

7,399,054

Core net income per share

$

0.91

$

0.97

$

0.96

$

0.87

$

0.86

Tangible book value:















Total stockholders' equity

$

300,817

$

296,167

$

291,583

$

284,569

$

278,614

Less: Goodwill

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net

1,565

1,738

1,921

2,104

2,296

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$

235,882

$

231,059

$

226,292

$

219,095

$

212,948

Common shares outstanding

7,388,480

7,388,759

7,399,078

7,399,054

7,399,054

Tangible book value per share

$

31.93

$

31.27

$

30.58

$

29.61

$

28.78

Core return on average stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

6,839

$

7,148

$

7,144

$

6,412

$

6,392

Adjustments:















Less: (gain) loss on investment securities

(126)

(14)

(14)

(1)



Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment

(26)

(3)

(3)






Net income Core

$

6,739

$

7,137

$

7,133

$

6,411

$

6,392

Average stockholders' equity

$

298,603

$

293,981

$

287,038

$

280,890

$

275,315

Core return on average stockholders' equity

8.95

%

9.63

%

9.97

%

9.26

%

9.21

%

Return on average tangible equity:















Net income GAAP

$

6,839

$

7,148

$

7,144

$

6,412

$

6,392

Average stockholders' equity

$

298,603

$

293,981

$

287,038

$

280,890

$

275,315

Less: average intangibles

65,022

65,200

65,406

65,570

65,772

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

233,581

$

228,781

$

221,632

$

215,320

$

209,543

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

11.62

%

12.40

%

12.93

%

12.08

%

12.10

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:















Net income GAAP

$

6,839

$

7,148

$

7,144

$

6,412

$

6,392

Adjustments:















Less: (gain) loss on investment securities

(126)

(14)

(14)

(1)



Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment

(26)

(3)

(3)






Net income Core

$

6,739

$

7,137

$

7,133

$

6,411

$

6,392

Average stockholders' equity

$

298,603

$

293,981

$

287,038

$

280,890

$

275,315

Less: average intangibles

65,022

65,200

65,406

65,570

65,772

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$

233,581

$

228,781

$

221,632

$

215,320

$

209,543

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity

11.45

%

12.38

%

12.91

%

12.08

%

12.10

%

Core return on average assets:















Net income GAAP

$

6,839

$

7,148

$

7,144

$

6,412

$

6,392

Adjustments:















Less: (gain) loss on investment securities

(126)

(14)

(14)

(1)



Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment

(26)

(3)

(3)






Net income Core

$

6,739

$

7,137

$

7,133

$

6,411

$

6,392

Average assets

$

2,405,767

$

2,348,460

$

2,315,007

$

2,311,078

$

2,262,447

Core return on average assets

1.11

%

1.21

%

1.24

%

1.13

%

1.12

%

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share data)












Dec 31

Dec 31

Year Ended


2019

2018

Core net income per share:






Net income GAAP

$

27,543

$

24,920

Adjustments:






Less: Gain on sale of business line




291

Less: Gain on investment securities

(155)

14

Add: Gain on sale of business line tax adjustment




61

Add: Gain on investment securities tax adjustment

(33)

3

Net income Core

$

27,421

$

24,679

Average common shares outstanding

7,395,429

7,397,797

Core net income per share

$

3.71

$

3.34

SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.

