Peoples Gas receives top regional score in national utility study focusing on brand trust and customer engagement

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Gas earned the highest score among Midwestern natural gas utilities in a 2019 national customer satisfaction survey conducted by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics firm.

The Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement Residential study tracks the performance of the 140 largest electric, natural gas and combination electric/natural gas utilities in the U.S. in brand trust, product experience and service satisfaction.

Peoples Gas achieved the highest Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score among natural gas utilities in the Midwest, earning 763 out of 1,000 points. The company ranked fourth nationally among natural gas utilities.

"Our research finds that Peoples Gas is among the industry's best on engaging customers with world class service, caring about the communities they serve and providing customers options that add real value," said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent.

"It's an honor to be recognized by those we serve as a utility customer champion," said Larry Szumski, vice president — customer relations for Peoples Gas. "While we have made great strides, we will continue to look for new ways to evolve and exceed our customers' expectations."

Earlier in 2019, Peoples Gas received the Most Trusted Brand award from Escalent, based on communications effectiveness, increased customer engagement, and expanded community partnerships and corporate giving. The company also was recognized by its customers as one of the easiest utilities in the nation with which to conduct business in the 2019 Cogent Reports Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement Residential study.

Peoples Gas, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), is a regulated natural gas delivery company that serves more than 867,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the city of Chicago. You can find more information about natural gas safety, energy efficiency and other energy-related topics at peoplesgasdelivery.com . Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @peoplegaschi.

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential

Escalent conducted surveys among 67,379 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest U.S. utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on U.S. census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility's customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight in order to balance the influence of each utility's customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is a top human behavior and analytics firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we tell stories that transform data and insight into a profound understanding of what drives human beings. And we help businesses turn those drivers into actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences and inspire product innovation. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

