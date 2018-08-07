Peoples LTD Declares Third Quarter Dividend

WYALUSING, Pa., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples LTD (OTC: PPLL), the parent company of PS Bank, has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.51 per share payable on September 28, 2018. The cash dividend represents a 9.25% increase over the cash dividend paid in the third quarter 2017 of $0.47 per share, as adjusted for the 2017 year-end 5% stock dividend.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on August 22, 2018, is payable to shareholders of record September 14, 2018.

Note: This press release may contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples LTD is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with branch locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Lackawanna counties. Stock of Peoples LTD is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

