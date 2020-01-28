People's United Bank Appoints Michael Boardman as Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that Michael Boardman has been appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, and a member of the Bank's Management Committee. Boardman will be responsible for leading People's United's wealth management business, including People's United Advisors (PUA), the registered investment advisor of People's United Bank.

Boardman joins People's United with more than 30 years' experience at large banks and financial institutions. Most recently, he served as EVP, Head of U.S. Wealth Management for HSBC. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Chase Wealth Management, and before that, in similar senior leadership roles at U.S. Bank and Charles Schwab.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the team and are confident that his experience in leading wealth management businesses for large banks will enhance our ability to deliver local-market solutions that are tailored to clients' individual needs," said Jeff Tengel, President, People's United Bank. "Michael's experience in providing investment/brokerage, private banking and planning services through a network of regional branch locations, will allow for a seamless integration and create an even stronger platform for future growth."

"I am excited to join People's United during this time of significant advancement and opportunity," said Boardman. "I look forward to collaborating with a talented team dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to wealth management based on the unique needs of clients."

Michael is a graduate of Middlebury College and earned his MBA from Columbia University in New York City.

People's United Advisors is the registered investment advisor of People's United Bank, and provides investment, trust, and retirement solutions for individuals, families, and their businesses. With expert advisors locally based throughout the Northeast, PUA serves as a fiduciary for clients and is dedicated to serving their best interests. PUA's mission is to build investment and wealth solutions customized to clients' unique goals, objectives, risk profiles, and time horizons.

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $59 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

