People's United Bank Launches AlwaysChecking, a Premium Digital Identity & Credit Protection Service Free for All Personal Checking Account Customers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A. a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced the launch of AlwaysChecking, a premium digital identity and credit protection service offered in partnership with Experian, designed for customers to monitor their, and their families' digital identity from a single dashboard. AlwaysChecking is offered free exclusively to all personal checking account customers of the Bank, and for those opening a new account.

"AlwaysChecking goes beyond the typical monitoring of bank-associated accounts and helps to protect and alert customers of any potential digital breaches for free. It aligns a sophisticated technology solution we know customers are looking for with the Bank's core value proposition of local and personalized service," said Sara Longobardi, SEVP, Retail Banking, People's United Bank. "Similar to logging into online or mobile banking to view your financial profile and manage it from your fingertips, AlwaysChecking does the same for your digital identity. With AlwaysChecking, customers can access a digital identity dashboard from any mobile or computer device, where they can register their credit cards, their family's internet profile, even their license and passport and monitor it in real-time."

Core monitoring capabilities for AlwaysChecking include:

Credit Monitoring:

Credit monitoring and email alerts, including access to a user's credit snapshot and FICO score



Family Monitoring:

Child and family monitoring on the dark net, including SSNs and children's information



Social media theft and reputational risk monitoring



Online Monitoring:

Internet surveillance and detection of stolen personal information including passports, license, credit cards and more

"In this age where our personal lives readily intersect with our digital lives, the frequency of data breaches and the availability of personal data on the dark web is on the rise," said Jack Barnes, CEO, People's United Bank. "Banking has evolved, and it's no longer simply about safeguarding our customers' monetary assets, but it's more important than ever to monitor their digital identities as well. That's why we've developed AlwaysChecking to help automate the protection of our customers' digital assets. We are among the only retail banks to provide this level of digital identity protection benefits free to customers through AlwaysChecking, and this unique service will further differentiate the Bank in the markets we serve."

If users experience fraud or a breach, AlwaysChecking will send an alert with details, educational materials and guidance on what to do to begin to mitigate the issue. Users also have access to a dedicated AlwaysChecking call center equipped to guide subscribers on mitigation steps seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

"We know it can be stressful and confusing for victims of cybercrime, which is why it was important to provide access to Identity Care Specialists who can determine if an identity theft event has occurred and guide users through any necessary restoration activities," added Barnes.

To sign-up for AlwaysChecking, new customers can visit https://www.peoples.com/personal/checking where they can open a personal checking account and gain access to AlwaysChecking in minutes. Existing customers can simply log into online or mobile banking where they can to sign-up. For assistance setting-up and optimizing an

AlwaysChecking profile based on a customer's and the family's unique needs, customers have access to a dedicated AlwaysChecking customer service line at 855-223-4412.

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $60 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

