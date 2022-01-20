People's United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, subject to and conditioned upon the effective time of the merger between the Company and M&T Bank Corporation not occurring prior to the close of business on March 1, 2022. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company with approximately $65 billion in total assets, offers commercial and retail banking through a network of nearly 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

