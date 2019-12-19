People's United Financial Schedules Conference Call To Review Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Results

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) announced today it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. EST, following the release of results at approximately 4 p.m.

This call will be broadcast live through the company's investor relations website peoples.com/investors. It is accessible by selecting "Click here for Webcast" in the "Earnings" section.

The call will be archived on the site and available for retrieval for approximately 90 days.

About People's United Bank, N.A.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $52 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

SOURCE People's United Financial, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.peoples.com

