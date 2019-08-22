PeopleScout Earns 2020 Military Friendly® Employer Designation for the Sixth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout announced today that it has been named a 2020 Military Friendly® Employer. This is the sixth consecutive year PeopleScout received the honor.

Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 290 companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2020 Military Friendly® Companies survey.

"We are incredibly grateful for the sacrifices made by all of our veterans," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "PeopleScout has a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans as they transition back into the civilian world. We are inspired to find and deliver the best talent and know that when we help a service member find a job, we are doing just that."

PeopleScout is committed to hiring military talent, knowing first-hand that recruiting veterans and military spouses is not only the "right thing to do," but the right thing for businesses. PeopleScout launched the Veteran Talent Exchange on Veterans Day 2013, which connects thousands of veterans every year to top employers nationwide.

PeopleScout's parent company, TrueBlue, was a founding member of the national advisory circle on the Veteran Employment Advisory Council, which was created in 2011. The VEAC is committed to hiring veterans and military spouses, establishing best practices for veteran employment and working with other businesses to do the same. TrueBlue is also a proud supporter of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) initiative. As a Friend of HOH, TrueBlue connects service members, veterans and military spouses with career opportunities at TrueBlue and its clients.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY, a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities, with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

PeopleScout will be showcased along with other 2020 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, the January 2020 issue of Military Spouse Magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98 percent client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information please visit www.peoplescout.com.

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: http://www.militaryfriendly.com/.

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

