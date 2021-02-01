PeopleShare to Pay Employees' Student Debt

"Our employees have told us their student loan debt is a huge source of stress. We hope that this new benefit will lessen some of that worry and help them pay off that debt more quickly," said David Donald, Co-founder of PeopleShare . "This is our way of paying back the investment our employees have made in themselves."

According to US News and World Report, about 70% of college graduates have student loans, with the average person leaving school with over $30,000 of debt. Many companies offer a tuition reimbursement program, but less than 1 in 100 companies repay their employees' student loans at the level PeopleShare is providing.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of our company. This will help us get the best people to work and stay at PeopleShare. This benefit is the next step to show our employees just how much we care," said Ryan Clark, Co-founder of PeopleShare.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Named on Forbes 2020 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms List

Voted Best Place to Work in PA 2020 – Central Penn Business Journal

Voted Best Place to Work for 12 consecutive years – Philadelphia Business Journal

About PeopleShare: Since 2005, PeopleShare has grown to 31 offices across six states. PeopleShare is a staffing company that provides workers with skills and experience to companies that need people to "hit the ground running." For more information about PeopleShare, visit: www.peopleshareworks.com

PeopleShare

