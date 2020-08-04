PeopleStrategy, Lighthouse Research & NAAAHR-Atlanta to Hold Anti-Racism Forum

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others have served as a vivid reminder that the reality for Black Americans has remained largely unchanged since the beginning of our country's history, despite past efforts. We also have been reminded of the vast inequities and deep-rooted biases that continue to marginalize people based on their race, ethnicity, economic status, gender and sexual orientation.

It is time for change. It is time for unity. It is time for justice. It is time for true equality. It is time to do the work.

PeopleStrategy is committed to doing the work to help bring about change that will help to end social and racial injustice and inequality, and here is how we intend to demonstrate our commitment.

We Will Support Our Communities

We have started to build an external strategy to demonstrate our commitment and support for the communities we serve. As a benefits broker and HR technology provider, employers and, more specifically, HR and benefits professionals, are the biggest community we serve.

Recognizing that HR and business leaders may be struggling to know where to begin when it comes to building an actively anti-racist workplace, PeopleStrategy is planning a live virtual event, "Going Beyond Diversity & Inclusion: an Open Forum on Anti-Racism." The goal of this event is to provide a forum that facilitates open, honest and uncomfortable conversations. We believe that is a critical first step toward real and meaningful change.

To help maximize our reach and provide the most valuable experience possible, PeopleStrategy has joined forces with the Atlanta chapter of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources and Ben Eubanks, principal analyst at Lighthouse Research & Advisory . Daily sessions will feature panelists who can provide real-life experience, expert guidance and thought-provoking dialogue on race, systemic racism, social injustice, unconscious bias, microaggressions, hiring practices, and much more.

For more information or to register, visit: https://www.peoplestrategy.com/AntiracismForum

This will be the launching pad for similar events and activities to help sustain the momentum we currently see throughout our country.

We Will Support Our PeopleStrategy Family

We are executing an internal strategy to facilitate awareness, communication and education (FACE) among the PeopleStrategy family about the issues confronting our nation today. Known as FACE, this team is evaluating a variety of methods by which we can become a workplace where every employee feels equally respected, valued and supported.

We Will Honor Our Commitment

PeopleStrategy reaffirms our commitment to conduct business in a way that reflects not only Integrity but also: Equality & Justice, Diversity & Inclusion, Solidarity & Unity and Empathy & Compassion.

