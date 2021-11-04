Pep Boys Receives Five Automotive Communications Awards

Best Logo Design/Usage: Pep Boys Centennial Rebrand

Pep Boys Centennial Rebrand Best Television Commercial; Best Digital Display Ad: Pep Boys Celebrating 100 Years

Pep Boys Celebrating 100 Years Best 360-Degree Marketing Campaign: Pep Boys Centennial Road Trip

Pep Boys Centennial Road Trip Best Consumer/Community Event: Pep Boys Centennial Road Trip Events

The Pep Boys Centennial Celebration has enabled customers and Team Members to reconnect with one of the automotive industry's most iconic brands through both media executions and in-person activities, including the #PepBoysRoadTrip, featuring a branded bus that has traveled across the U.S. to affirm the Company's commitment to the thousands of communities it serves. Other elements of the Centennial Celebration have included the restorations of a 1946 Pep Boys ramp truck and 1921 Ford Model T Runabout, which are on display at the 2021 SEMA Show.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is driven by its promise to its customers: We go further to help you go farther. Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the ONE our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and support of the critical technical training initiatives needed to close America's skills gap. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com.

