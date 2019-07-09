Pepkor Europe Selects Oracle Cloud as a Platform for Growth

"The Pepkor Europe brands serve customers in 14 countries through over 2,000 stores, offering a diverse and constantly evolving range of products, delivering great value to our customers, aided by being a high-volume business. We are confident that the centralised and enhanced inventory management capability that Oracle Retail provides, will improve our operational agility and flexibility through better visibility into inventory and margins," said Andy Bond, chief executive officer, Pepkor Europe. "After a rigorous evaluation, we chose Oracle as our partner for this key element of our infrastructure transformation."

Pepkor Europe will leverage Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Service to unify inventory management and Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud to automate and streamline the organisation's end-to-end financial management processes.

"Pepkor Europe needed a technology foundation that would match the requirements of its business and deliver a new level of insight and operational efficiency," said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Retail. "From backend financials to managing complex retail operations, only Oracle Cloud can provide the end-to-end solutions Pepkor Europe needs to continue its international expansion while supporting multiple accounting approaches, currencies, languages, and legal entities."

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated platform for best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to accelerate from best practice to next practice, drive operational agility and refine the customer experience.

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

Pepkor Europe was established in 2015 and comprised three strong, independent value retailers PEPCO, Poundland and Dealz. Its vertically-integrated global sourcing arm, PGS enables its retail brands to deliver the value its customers demand in general merchandise and apparel. In FMCG, thanks to its scale, it can offer widely recognised grocery brands at a significant discount.

PEPCO, Poundland & Dealz operate across some of Europe's largest economies. Pepkor Europe now has 2,473 stores in 14 countries including the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Spain and across the CEE region, employing over 33,000 people.

