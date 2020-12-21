PepperBall® Personal Defense Releases New Products for 2020

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepperBall, the world leader in non-lethal defense and trusted supplier to the U.S. Army, over 5,000 law enforcement agencies, and other agencies worldwide, is excited to announce that it has broadened its civilian product line with its new PepperBall Mobile and Compact launchers.

These products offer unique, non-lethal self-defense capabilities, providing security and peace of mind to consumers across the globe. Discreet yet packing a punch - and never mistaken for a firearm - both products provide options ideal for the home or car, and for hiking, camping, running, walking your dog, and many more situations.

Unlike other non-lethal defense options on the market, PepperBall allows users to keep a safe distance from an assailant, with an effective range from 0 to up to 40 feet. PepperBall's products utilize proprietary food-grade, irritant-filled projectiles that burst upon impact, producing a strong kinetic impact and creating a debilitating 12-foot cloud that affects the eyes, nose, and respiratory system. These effects are strong and temporary, providing enough time for the user to call for help or escape the situation.

The PepperBall Mobile includes a flashlight, aiming laser, and launcher in one easy-to-use platform. It is portable and convenient to carry almost anywhere thanks to the new sleek and discreet design. Put one in your car or bedside table, and know you have security at your side.

The PepperBall Mobile kit includes:

1 LifeLite® Mobile Launcher and LED flashlight combination

6 Live SD™ PepperBall® Projectiles

12 Inert Practice Projectiles

3 8g CO2 Cartridges

MSRP: $209.99

The Compact is a single-shot launcher small enough to carry in a typical sized pocket and can be quickly accessed. It comes pre-loaded with 1 Live SD round, with 2 Refill Kits available for purchase separately. Weighing less than 2 ounces, the Compact is ready to go right out of the box, and provides unparalleled safety from a distance.

The Compact kit includes:

1 Live SD PepperBall® Projectile

1 N2 Cartridges

MSRP: $29.99

"We're very excited about these new products," said Andrew Brennan, CEO of PepperBall. "They really show our commitment as a company to not only listening to the customer, but providing effective solutions that meet their everyday needs and provide peace of mind. Both the Mobile and Compact have been moving quickly off the digital shelves on both our site and on Amazon."

About PepperBall®

The PepperBall® system originated in a 1996 DARPA program. PepperBall® projectiles are precision-manufactured in the USA with a proprietary outer shell and food-grade irritant compound engineered to burst on impact into a temporarily incapacitating cloud with no permanent effects. PepperBall® products are used by thousands of agencies across the U.S. and the world and offer a true non-lethal alternative with an unsurpassed safety record spanning 20 years and over thousands of incidents. PepperBall® is a registered trademark of United Tactical Systems LLC, exclusive manufacturer and worldwide supplier of genuine PepperBall® products.

