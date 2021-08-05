PepperPointe Partnerships Names New Chief Operating Officer

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepperPointe Partnerships is pleased to announce that David North has been named as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO). North, an experienced business leader in the dental industry, joined PepperPointe on July 20.

For over 32 years, North has participated in the development and growth of both private practices and large dental service organizations (DSOs). As the executive vice president of field operations for Dental Care Alliance, one of the founding DSOs of the American Dental Service Organization, he played an integral part in the company's growth and success.

"I'm inspired by the mission, spirit and team at PepperPointe," said North. "Their mission, in particular, really resonates with me and there's great alignment there. I, too, believe the fundamental principles of a great DSO must begin with a relentless pursuit of quality patient care. When you stay focused on the true mission, supporting dentists who ultimately provide care for the patients, you're protecting the patients and their communities. I'm honored to be part of their efforts to support that important work at PepperPointe."

In North's new role he will oversee all field and office-level operations, as well as vendor management, procurement and clinical practices and strategies to ensure the delivery of exceptional patient care.

"We are pleased to welcome David to our team," said Dr. Greg White, president and CEO of PepperPointe Partnerships. "He is a talented leader, well-respected in the dental industry with a breadth of experience in dental operations. There is no doubt how much he cares about our business and our patients. He will play a key role in the future growth of PepperPointe, as well as ensuring greater excellence in our support of our partners and their practices."

Founded in 2017, PepperPointe has more than tripled in size making it one of the fastest-growing DSOs in the world. The unique patient-centered and doctor-owned model ensures the continuity of care for patients remains intact and the legacy of the practices is preserved. North will serve as a member of the PepperPointe Executive Leadership Team at PepperPointe and play a key role in the continued growth of the organization as they look to expand across the country.

