Peppi Gel, the Innovative Dip Nail Powder Start-Up Grosses $3M in 48 Months

MANASSAS, Va., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peppi Gel, the entrepreneurial venture that is revolutionizing the beauty industry with its healthier, safer, and longer lasting dip powders that are the newest nail technique on the market, grossed $3M in revenues in 2018. Launched in 2016, in its first year Peppi Gel reached $1M. In 2019, Peppi Gel is projecting to reach between $5M and $6M in gross annual revenue.

Peppi Gel's growth rates exceed industry averages for start-ups as compiled in a report by Equidam. A revenue growth rate of 120% is average for a first year, 83% in year 2, and 60% in year 3. In the Consumer Goods sector, the average between years 1 and 2 is about 200%. Peppi Gel tripled its revenues in its first two years and is set to double that in 2019.

The woman-owned company was founded by Tiffany Jacobs and Megan Merkosky, who bonded over their entrepreneurial passion and mutual love of 'manicure and pedicure' dates. Other aspects of Peppi Gel's business include:

Direct engagement with customers.

Customer involvement throughout the creative process.

Building a strong community from the inside out. Peppi Gel has nurtured a community spirit of camaraderie, leading to a groundswell of organic ambassadors.

Peppi Gel recently debuted a new design for its website, to deliver a more dynamic, user-friendly platform with enhanced visual elements.

"What began as a passion grew into an entrepreneurial venture and now a community of its own," Peppi Gel Co-Founder Tiffany Jacobs said. "Our loyal fans love our products as much as we do. We are thrilled to be sharing our love of business and great nails with the world."

About Peppi Gel

Peppi Gel's dip powders are the newest nail technique on the market, rivaling gel and acrylic manicures in longevity and versatility. Peppi Gel is the do it yourself solution for women looking for salon quality nails at home. For more information, visit www.peppigel.com.

