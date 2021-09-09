Pepsi® Brings Jalen Hurts Into Fans' Kitchens to Help Prep Game Day Bites "Made for Eagles Watching"

Today, Pepsi launched its "Made for Eagles Watching" campaign with digital content featuring a virtual Hurts helping one family take their pre-game food prep up a notch, just in time for the coin toss. Through a new AR recipe experience exclusively on MadeforEaglesWatching.com , viewers can bring the content to life and get Hurts' help in creating Pepsi BBQ sauce and other delicious recipes featured in the comfort of their home – or at least, that's what it will feel like.

"There's no better day than game day and, thanks to Pepsi, I'm here to make it even bigger for Eagles fans by lending a 'virtual' helping hand all season long," says quarterback Jalen Hurts. "From the stadium to your home, I'm pumped to be working with Pepsi to turn it up for Eagles Nation."

On top of access to players via the new AR recipe experience, weekly Pepsi food and drink recipes, and epic content, Pepsi is thrilled to have teamed up with the Eagles to also help fans prepare for the ultimate game day with an instant win sweepstakes featuring exciting, one-of-a-kind prizes.

"As fans across the country return to their favorite game day watching and game day eating traditions this year, we've teamed up with the Eagles to help fans unapologetically enjoy the experience all season long, whether it's at the stadium or at home," says Kathy Kennedy, Sr. Director of Marketing, PBNA North Division. "Pepsi wants to give fans the magic of gearing up for game day no matter where or with whom they find themselves watching this season."

By scanning the QR code on specially marked Eagles Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar products in 20oz. and 12oz. cans in 12pk/15pk/24pk/36pk, or Pepsi and Diet Pepsi in 15pk minis through Oct. 16, fans can win prizes ranging from signed Eagles gear and game tickets to their very own chance at two sideline passes to an Eagles home game.

Fans who want to complete their game day meals by ordering in from their favorite local Pepsi pour restaurants on DoorDash during select Thursday night football games (9/30, 10/14, 11/4 and 12/9) will receive a $3 value when they add a Pepsi to their DoorDash order ($15 minimum).

The fan-made portal is part of Pepsi's larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign celebrating loyal football watchers and their personal game day rituals. For a chance to join the fun and for official sweepstakes rules, fans should head to Pepsi's official Eagles' fan-portal MadeforEaglesWatching.com.

The Pepsi Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles fans especially have a lot more to look forward to this game day at Lincoln Financial Field, thanks to the new Pepsi Plaza open to ticketholders in time for the season's first home game on September 19. Located at the entrance to Lincoln Financial Field, the fan zone will open three hours before game time and features a larger-than-life gaming experience where guests can test their football throwing skills Jalen-Hurts-style alongside a new 71-foot mural by Philadelphia artist Hawk Krall highlighting local neighborhood landmarks across the city.

