Pepsi® Returns as the Official Soft Drink Partner of The 48th Annual Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Presented by Ready Life

Pepsi has Partnered With Select Circle K Locations To Give Fans A Chance To Score A Weekend Getaway To Miami Gardens For The Big Game At The Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi® returns for the sophomore year of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life as the official game-day soft drink partner of the highly anticipated HBCU match-up between Jackson State University & Florida A&M University in the heart of Miami Gardens, FL, on September 4, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium!

Kendra Bulluck-Major. Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Executive Director. Denny's Orange Blossom Classic.

"We are honored that Pepsi has recommitted to support the revival of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic as an official sponsor," stated Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee. The return of the DOBC has become a movement connecting people as one big community. As we look forward to year two, "The Remix," - I am excited and look forward to a renewed experience for our fans for many years to come."

ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC FAN FEST

The return of Pepsi to the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic amplifies the Pepsi brand's ongoing effort to provide resources in support of HBCU programs, scholarships, and more – in direct alignment with the mission of OBC to ensure a continuation of the traditions and opportunities presented to current and future students at HBCUs.

This year, fans can score a Denny's Orange Blossom Classic weekend getaway through a Pepsi partnership with participating Circle K's in Florida and Mississippi, now through August 19. Fans can visit the promotional website to learn more details on how to score the weekend getaway; no-purchase entry can be found at www.pepsipromos.com/classic.

"We are proud to support the Orange Blossom Classic – bringing HBCU tradition to South Florida to kick off this football season," said Kirstie Turner, Sr. Dir, Marketing Multicultural Business and Equity Development, PepsiCo. "Pepsi is elated to once again partner with the SWAC to amplify culture sports, music and more."

September 1 – 4, 2022

A GLIMPSE OF THE DENNY'S ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC EVENTS

To view the full event itinerary, visit orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

The Cortez Bryant Foundation and Orange Blossom Classic Golf Tournament

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2022

Allstate Careers In Sports and Entertainment Symposium presented by Coors Light and Amazon Career Fair hosted by CareerSource

GMCVB Welcome Reception and Kickoff Luncheon presented by FPL

Event Speakers:

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Year of the Woman and a special performance by Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist Ledisi.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2022

Orange Blossom Classic Battle of the Bands

FAMU Marching 100, Jackson State Sonic Boom, along with a talent showcase from local high school bands from the tri-county area and special performance by DD4L

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2022

OBC Fan Fest Experience

The weekend climaxes with the big game between HBCU football powerhouses Florida A&M University Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers. Both teams feature a few of the highest-rated athletes of the recent recruiting class, making this the game to watch.

Tickets for the DOBC Game, GMCVB Welcome Reception & Kickoff Luncheon, and OBC Battle of the Bands are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

Connect with the One BIG Community on Facebook, Instagram , Twitter

To become an OBC sponsor, please contact [email protected]

Media inquiries, contact Elora Mason at 305.851.5699, [email protected]

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president, J.R.E. Lee Jr. The inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, The Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities. In its second year, the OBC attracts thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders. However, its main goal remains to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come, helping to support the knowledge and experience offered by the discipline, commitment, and dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College & University student.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

SOURCE Orange Blossom Classic Committee