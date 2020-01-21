Pepsi Zero Sugar Presents Neon Beach with Epic Line-Up of Super Bowl LIV Fiestas in Miami

"We're so excited to have Super Bowl LIV in South Florida this year, working with Grammy-award winning artists and some of the hottest talent to create memorable experiences for all of Miami to enjoy," said Chauncey Hamlett, VP, Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages North America, South Division. "We are looking forward to bringing Pepsi Neon Beach presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar to Clevelander South Beach as an ode to the beautiful and vibrant city of Miami, and to create a one-of-a kind Super Bowl Week for fans right in our backyard."

Pepsi Neon Beach presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar will be a FOMO-worthy destination featuring extra bright, extra vibrant Miami-flavored programming all week. A full schedule of Pepsi Neon Beach includes:

Thursday, January 30 :

Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Party ( 2PM-11PM ET ) : On Thursday, Jan. 30, Pepsi Zero Sugar will award the annual fan-selected Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award. The winner will receive the highly coveted trophy to be recognized at Pepsi's Rookie Party, which will feature a trophy presentation from Saquon Barkley and a performance by DJ Snoopadelic. Sets from DJ Clue and The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy will keep the party going for fans before and after DJ Snoopadelic's performance. Fans can purchase tickets here.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, Pepsi Zero Sugar will award the annual fan-selected Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award. The winner will receive the highly coveted trophy to be recognized at Pepsi's Rookie Party, which will feature a trophy presentation from and a performance by Sets from and will keep the party going for fans before and after DJ Snoopadelic's performance. Fans can purchase tickets here. Friday, January 31 :

"Bienvenidos a Miami Fiesta" presented with Carnival Cruise Line ( 3PM-8PM ET ) : On Friday, Jan. 31 , Pepsi is teaming up with Carnival Cruise Line to bring the fun to Miami for Super Bowl LIV in celebration of their new partnership. Pepsi Neon Beach will be completely transformed into an enormous fiesta hosted by iHeartMedia's Enrique Santos , featuring a mainstage performance by a surprise international singing sensation and sets by DJ Extreme . Former NFL superstar, Victor Cruz will join in on the celebration that includes immersive experiences, plenty of Instagram-worthy moments including a photo with BOLT ™ , the first roller coaster at sea, and fun prizes. Fans interested in joining the fiesta can purchase tickets here.

On , Pepsi is teaming up with Carnival Cruise Line to bring the fun to for Super Bowl LIV in celebration of their new partnership. Pepsi Neon Beach will be completely transformed into an enormous fiesta hosted by iHeartMedia's , featuring a mainstage performance by a surprise international singing sensation and sets by . Former NFL superstar, will join in on the celebration that includes immersive experiences, plenty of Instagram-worthy moments including a photo with BOLT , the first roller coaster at sea, and fun prizes. Fans interested in joining the fiesta can purchase tickets here. Saturday, February 1 :

Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party ( 11AM – 8PM ET ) : On Saturday, Feb. 1, Pepsi is diving into Super Bowl LIV with a Super Splash Pool Party, hosted by Brazilian-born supermodel Adriana Lima . The epic pool party features a mainstage performance by hip-hop legend Fat Joe , a DJ set by Grammy-Award winning artist Lil Jon and additional sets from DJ Envy to keep the party buzzing. Fans at Pepsi Neon Beach will have the chance to participate in pool games and contests, win epic prizes and more. The celebration will take place at Clevelander South Beach's pool patio. Fans wanting to make a splash during Super Bowl LIV can purchase tickets here.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Pepsi is diving into Super Bowl LIV with a Super Splash Pool Party, hosted by Brazilian-born supermodel . The epic pool party features a mainstage performance by hip-hop legend , a DJ set by Grammy-Award winning artist and additional sets from to keep the party buzzing. Fans at Pepsi Neon Beach will have the chance to participate in pool games and contests, win epic prizes and more. The celebration will take place at Clevelander South Beach's pool patio. Fans wanting to make a splash during LIV can purchase tickets here. Sunday, February 2 :

Official Big Game Tailgate Party (Opens 11AM ET ) : On Sunday, Feb. 2 , Pepsi is getting fans ready for the year's biggest night of football, with the most epic tailgating experience imaginable. Fans that are looking for the best place to catch every throw, run, first-down and heartbreaking moment look no further! DJ sets will keep the party going from 11am until the final whistle is blown. Fans interested in the ultimate Super Bowl LIV tailgating experience can purchase tickets here.

Fans can join the #PepsiNeonBeach conversations across social on Twitter (@Pepsi), Instagram (@Pepsi) and Facebook.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

https://www.pepsico.com

