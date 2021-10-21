PepsiCo Announces Pricing Terms for Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that pricing terms for cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities are available at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Cash Tender Offers." This information will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Form 8-K, which can be found on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

