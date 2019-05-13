PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its second quarter (ending June 15) financial results on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) by posting the results on the company's website at https://www.pepsico.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-earnings.

PepsiCo will issue an advisory release on July 9 over a news wire service to announce that the results have been posted and are available on the company's website. The earnings conference call for investors and financial analysts will be webcast at 7:45 a.m. EDT that morning. The webcast will be available at www.pepsico.com under "Investors / Financial Information / Quarterly Earnings."

Contacts: Investors Media

Jamie Caulfield Carrie Ratner

Investor Relations Corporate Communications

914-253-3035 914-253-3817

investor@pepsico.com carrie.ratner@pepsico.com

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

