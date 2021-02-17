PepsiCo chooses e.fundamentals to power its Ecommerce Growth in Europe

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- e.fundamentals , the digital shelf analytics provider, today announced a partnership with PepsiCo's, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) ("PepsiCo") to power its eCommerce growth in Europe.

The strategic partnership is designed to support PepsiCo with critical digital shelf performance analytics technology and best-in-class eCommerce expertise to deliver powerful intelligence for PepsiCo's brands in 10 different countries from across European and UK e-retail partners including France, Germany, Spain and the UK. The partnership empowers PepsiCo to use retailer category eCommerce analytics data to optimize their search positioning and product visibility on retailers like Amazon, Tesco and Carrefour.

"Online shopping experienced a watershed moment during the pandemic turning shopper habits upside down. As panic buying receded, an always-on demand mentality evolved among consumers making findability of our products our key focus," says Pierre Jackson, Head of European eCommerce Shopper Strategy and Insights. Partnering with e.fundamentals will help us protect and grow our online market share across Europe and the UK going forward. We're thrilled to have found a solutions provider that will deliver the strategic insights required to power our category growth and compliments our operational approach."

"We are excited to be working with PepsiCo supporting their long-term eCommerce success in Europe and the UK," comments John Maltman, CEO at e.fundamentals . "Our winning formula is simple: our proprietary technology is designed to monitor and extract value from key information areas such as ratings and reviews, price and promotion, product information and sales and search data while our team of seasoned customer success managers will support PepsiCo's local frontline sales and marketing managers in taking the most profitable actions in their individual marketplaces and continuously unearth growth opportunities to strengthen their category championship online."

About e.fundamentals

e.fundamentals is the leading digital shelf analytics provider for CPG brands looking to analyze, measure and optimize eCommerce performance. We turn complex data from hundreds of retailers into actionable insights that enable eCom. teams to take fast actions to drive sales and conversion on the digital shelf. Visit efundamentals.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit PepsiCo Home

