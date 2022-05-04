PEPSICO DONATES US$ 1 MILLION TO #FOOTBALL4REFUGEES AND ROLLS OUT SOCIAL INITIATIVE LED BY PEPSI MAX® AND GATORADE®

In the past decade, the global refugee population has more than doubled. Even before the crisis in Ukraine, 84 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide. As such, the #Football4Refugees appeal has been created to unite the global football community in raising critical funds to provide humanitarian assistance such as shelter and protection for people forced to flee their homes by conflict, war or persecution. #Football4Refugees is calling on players and fans to come together around the world to stand in support of those who have been forced to flee.

With the latest donation, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation have now pledged nearly US$ 15 million to humanitarian relief for Ukraine as well as supporting refugees in other parts of the world as the needs continue to grow globally. Pepsi MAX and Gatorade advocate football as a means of uniting people around the world and as a force for good. As the first private sector partners to support #Football4Refugees, Pepsi MAX and Gatorade are showcasing the power of football and their brands to engage fans, talents, customers, and employees to encourage further donations to the cause.

To amplify their support and create wide-spread awareness of the emergency appeal, Pepsi MAX and Gatorade will be leveraging the power of their football and music talents to create a "Pass It On" social awareness drive. In the coming days, several world-famous individuals will post short video clips online, announcing their backing of the #Football4Refugees initiative and encouraging their followers to take part and get involved in helping to raise vital funds.

Ram Krishnan, CEO, International Beverages and Chief Commercial Officer for PepsiCo said: "The global refugee crisis continues to affect the lives of so many people. At PepsiCo we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to provide those in need with vital resources and support. We're proud to be working closely with UNHCR, who are doing outstanding work providing humanitarian assistance, among others, through the #Football4Refugees emergency appeal. We hope that the online support from our network of talent over the coming days will help to raise further awareness and funds for this life-changing initiative."

Kelly Clements, Deputy High Commissioner of Refugees, UNHCR commented:

"Across the globe, there are now more than 84 million people who've been forced to flee their homes. From Ukraine to Ethiopia, Colombia to Venezuela, Afghanistan to Bangladesh, the needs of refugees are growing each day. UNHCR needs more partners like PepsiCo and the global football community to bring awareness and resources to those who need it most."

To ensure donations have the greatest impact for people affected by global conflicts, funds will go towards providing shelter, psycho-social support and protection, financial assistance and other life-saving support. UNHCR is on the ground, working day-and-night to help those who need it most.

Head to the @PepsiGlobal social channels to find out more about the players involved, and follow the #Football4Refugees hashtag. Donations to the appeal can be made via unhcr.org/football4refugees

