Peptides: A Promising Alternative to Opioids - Experts Say

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join DrSummits.com with the founder of BioReset Medical, Dr. Matthew Cook, from Tuesday, May 17th to Tuesday, May 23rd for the Peptide Summit 2.0 , a free 7-day virtual event exploring the incredible benefits of peptide therapy. Featured guests include Dr. Kent Holtorf (Holtorf Medical Group), Dr. Heather Sandison (Marama), and Dr. Isaac Eliaz (Author of The Survival Paradox). Each expert will be interviewed directly by Dr. Matthew Cook.

The science of peptide therapy has been available for hundreds of years. Peptides are used in several heavy painkillers and vaccines. But only in the last decade have we truly begun to understand the far-reaching applications of peptides in fitness and injury recovery, cancer and chronic illness management, brain function and memory, and pain reduction. Researchers at the University at Buffalo have even called peptides "a novel and durable treatment for inflammatory pain that could be a promising alternative to opioids".

Experts at the Peptide Summit 2.0 range from doctors and scientists to researchers and nutritionists. Presentations will focus on various conditions that may be improved with peptide therapy. The summit will also explore the latest advancements in peptide medicine, the best ways to use peptides, how to find the best peptides, safe administration practices, dosing methods, potential side effects, and more. Anyone who wants to get stronger, improve their physical performance, heal from chronic pain, or manage a chronic condition should attend this free event.

About BioReset Medical : BioReset Medical is an expanding network of visionary clinics where practitioners are empowered to provide innovative and minimally invasive options that effectively and systemically help patients heal naturally. By offering concierge-style medicine, they encourage profound and dynamic practitioner-patient relationships to support the entire healing process. Every treatment plan is customized to each client's unique needs and is designed to address issues at their root rather than treating individual symptoms as they arise.

About Dr. Matthew Cook : Dr. Cook is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 20 years of experience in practicing medicine, focusing the last 14 years on functional and regenerative medicine. He graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine and completed his residency in anesthesiology at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

