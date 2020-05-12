Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery: Services and Platforms Market, 2020 - 2030

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTRODUCTION

Over the past few years, peptides (including oligopeptides, polypeptides and synthetic peptides) and macrocycle-based pharmacological interventions have gained a lot of attention from clinical researchers; drug development efforts focused on such molecules have significantly increased. This can be attributed to the benefits offered by the aforementioned drug classes, which include high target specificity, low toxicity and favorable safety profiles. , In fact, more than 60 peptide-based therapies and macrocycle drug molecules have been approved till date, across the globe. In addition, more than 400 peptide based drugs are currently being evaluated in clinical trials, while over 500 molecules are still in the early stages of development.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893048/?utm_source=PRN



It has been reported that the overall process of drug development, from discovery of a molecule to its commercial launch, takes around 10-15 years and involves capital investments worth USD 4-10 billion. However, only a small proportion of the molecules, which are selected for further investigation during the initial stages of research, actually enter the market. Given the complexities associated with the drug discovery process, the overall research and development (R&D) expenditure in the pharmaceutical / biotechnology sector has steadily increased over time. Specifically, the discovery of peptides and macrocycles for therapeutic use is a long, arduous and cost intensive process. As a result, many developers are opting to outsource such operations to contract research organizations (CROs) that claim to specialize in this regard. In addition, there are multiple technology platform providers, which offer licenses to proprietary peptide discovery platforms that can be used by interested drug developers / manufacturers. We believe that, as the demand for peptide-based therapeutics increases, the opportunity for contract service provides and technology developers engaged in this domain is also likely to grow in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery: Services and Platforms Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future of companies offering services for peptides and macrocycle drug discovery operations. The study includes in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various service / technology providers engaged in this market. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering peptide and macrocycle drug discovery services, including developer information (year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters), type of peptide manufactured (linear, cyclic, helical and others), drug discovery steps covered in service portfolio (target validation, hit identification, lead generation and lead optimization), peptide generation methods used (liquid phase synthesis, solid phase synthesis, microwave-assisted synthesis, recombinant methods and others), peptide modification services (C-terminal, N-terminal, fret / quenching tags, immunogenic conjugates, linkers / spacers, unnatural AAS, cyclization, stable isotope labels and post-translational modification services) and other services offered (peptide isolation / purification service, peptide detection / identification service and peptide quantification service).

• An insightful geographical benchmarking of the capabilities of companies of various sizes, highlighting the key focus areas, comparing their existing strengths both within and beyond their respective peer groups (based on geography and company size).

• An in-depth analysis of peptide platform and library service providers, featuring information on their company details (year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters), purpose of the platform, type of peptide manufactured (linear, cyclic, helical and others) and platform access model (pipeline licensing, technology licensing, strategic alliance and library provider).

• Profiles of peptides and macrocycle drug discovery service providers, featuring information on the year of establishment, location of headquarters, peptide discovery service / platform portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D agreements, licensing agreements, acquisitions and other form of collaborations.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the peptides and macrocycle drug discovery services market. Based on multiple parameters, such as R&D spend, we have developed an informed estimate on the financial evolution of the market over the period, 2020-2030. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different type of product (synthetic peptides, biological and recombinant peptides and macrocycles), [B] drug discovery steps (target identification and validation, hit identification, lead generation and lead optimization), [C] therapeutic area (oncological disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, infectious disorders, urological disorders, endocrine disorders, CNS disorders, and other diseases), [D] company size (small, mid-sized and large and very large companies) and [E] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific). To account for the uncertainties associated with the drug discovery services and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interview(s) held with the following industry stakeholders:

• Mark L Peterson (Chief Operating Officer, Cyclenium Pharma)

• Anonymous



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming decade, the report also provides our independent view on various emerging trends in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market, gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the peptide and macrocycles discovery services and platforms market and its likely evolution in the short-mid and long terms.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of peptides and macrocycle drugs, along with information on their historical background, structure and classes, and details related to their affiliated drug discovery processes, including synthesis procedures and requirement for further modification. It also lists the various bioanalytical techniques used in the isolation, detection and quantification of peptides, along with information on their storage and delivery. The chapter features a brief description of the factors that need to be taken into consideration while selecting a suitable CRO partner for peptide discovery.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed market landscape analysis of companies that offer peptide and macrocycles discovery services. It includes information related to over 35 companies that are actively involved in peptides and macrocycles drug discovery services, presenting detailed analyses on the basis of their company information (year of establishment, company size and geographical location), type of peptide manufactured (linear, cyclic, helical and others), services for drug discovery steps (target identification and validation, hit identification, lead generation and lead optimization), peptide generation methods (liquid phase synthesis, solid phase synthesis, microwave-assisted synthesis, recombinant methods and others), peptide modification services (C-terminal, N-terminal, fret / quenching tags, immunogenic conjugates, linkers / spacers, unnatural AAS, cyclization, stable isotope labels and post-translational modification services), and other services (peptide isolation / purification service, peptide detection / identification service and peptide quantification service).



Chapter 5 presents a benchmark analysis, highlighting the capabilities of small, mid-sized and large companies in terms of their service portfolio. Further, the analysis allows companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups (basis of geography and company size, separately), providing a means for stakeholders to identify ways to gain a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of popular players that specialize in providing services for peptides and macrocycles discovery. Each profile features an overview of the company, its service portfolio, details on manufacturing facilities, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 includes a comprehensive market landscape analysis of companies that offer peptides and macrocycles discovery platforms and library services. It includes information related to over 20 companies, presenting detailed analysis on the basis of their company information (year of establishment, company size and geographical location), name and purpose of the platform, type of peptides manufactured using that platform (linear, cyclic, helical and others) and accessibility of the platforms (pipeline licensing, technology licensing, strategic alliance and library provider).



Chapter 8 features an analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players in this market. We have also discussed the different partnership models (including R&D agreements, licensing agreements, acquisitions and others) and the most common forms of deals / agreements that have been established in the period between 2015 to 2019.



Chapter 9 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the growth of the peptide drug discovery services market till 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of product (synthetic peptides, biological and recombinant peptides and macrocycles), [B] drug discovery steps (target identification and validation, hit identification, lead generation and lead optimization), [C] therapeutic area (oncological disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, infectious disorders, urological disorders, endocrine disorders, CNS disorders, and other diseases), [D] size of the company (small, mid-sized and large and very large companies) and [E] geography (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific).



Chapter 10 provides a discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall medical devices labeling industry.



Chapter 11 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of the peptides and macrocycles discovery industry.



Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held with key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides details of interview(s) held with Mark L Peterson (Chief Operating Officer, Cyclenium Pharma) and anonymous.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893048/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

