PeptiDream Announces Strategic Partnership with Drug-Delivery Expert PharmaIN

KANAGAWA, Japan and BOTHELL, Wash., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company ("PeptiDream")(TOKYO:4587) announced today a strategic partnership with Seattle-based PharmaIN Corporation ("PharmaIN") for the purpose of investigating the use of PharmaIN's proprietary drug carrier and delivery Protected Graft Co-Polymer ("PGC™") technology in combination with PeptiDream's peptide discovery and development programs.

PharmaIN's breakthrough PGC™ technology is a PEG-based excipient that reversibly binds the therapeutic peptide and unlike PEGylation or other peptide PK extending technologies, does not require the peptide to be modified in anyway, thereby fully preserving the potency, function, and mobility of the therapeutic peptide payload. Additionally, the PGC™ technology offers a number of other potentially significant advantages in that it can improve the solubility of the peptide payload, protects the peptide payload from degradation, thereby increasing stability, and acts to slowly releases the peptide payload resulting in a significantly longer circulation half-life. The PGC™ technology has also shown to passively target the peptide payload to tumor sites/ sites of inflammation/infection and can significantly decrease the risk of injection site reactions common to conventional injectables.

Under the partnership, PeptiDream will have the ability to broadly use PharmaIN's PGC™ technology across its discovery programs to formulate applicable therapeutic peptides with PGC™ and evaluate in vivo the drug carrier/delivery benefits. Clinical development and commercialization of any peptide employing PharmaIN's PGC™ technology would require a specific development and commercialization license.

Comment from Patrick Reid, CEO of PeptiDream Inc

"PharmaIN has developed a very unique and attractive drug carrier/delivery technology that doesn't require modification of the therapeutic peptide payload and could add significant formulation, administration, and delivery benefits to both our internal and external therapeutic programs in which the intended administration route is an injectable. We greatly look forward to working with PharmaIN and being able to evaluate the PGC™ technology in such programs."

Comment from Elijah Bolotin, CEO of PharmaIN Corp

"We are very excited to be working with PeptiDream, one of the world's leaders in the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics. We believe our PGC™ technology offers significant advantages/benefits over conventional carrier/delivery technologies, especially for injectable peptide therapeutics. This partnership will allow us to showcase our PGC™ technology across PeptiDream's applicable development programs and extensive list of pharmaceutical partners."

About PeptiDream Inc.

PeptiDream Inc. is a public (Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section 4587) biopharmaceutical company founded in 2006 employing our proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS), a state-of-the-art highly versatile discovery platform which enables the production of highly diverse (trillions) non-standard peptide libraries with high efficiency, for the identification of highly potent and selective hit candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based or small molecule-based therapeutics. PeptiDream aspires to be a world leader in drug discovery and development to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.peptidream.com.

About PharmaIN

PharmaIN Corporation, headquartered in Bothell, WA, (near Seattle) is developing superior drug therapies by using its "Protected Graft Co-polymer" (PGC™) excipient and innovative peptide engineering technologies to enable effective and safe injectable peptide therapeutics. Besides peptides, PGC™ excipient can be beneficial to improve PK, bioavailability, stability and solubility of numerous proteins and some poorly soluble potent small molecules. PharmaIN works with partner companies to enable new, value-added drug therapies and improve "old" drugs using these platforms. Visit www.pharmain.com.

