Per ShowingTime Data: Home Showings Fall Throughout The U.S. As Historic Summer In Real Estate Ends With Diminished Buyer Traffic; Demand Still Exceeds Months Leading Up To Pandemic

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic summer for residential real estate ended with a modest drop in showing activity, while 18 major markets, led by Seattle, Denver and Spokane, saw double-digit showings per listing in August according to the latest data from the ShowingTime Showing Index. ShowingTime is the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider.

"The drop in buyer demand we're seeing is par for the course during this time of the year," said ShowingTime President Michael Lane. "While we're seeing a decline in showing traffic compared to this point last year, demand continues to exceed that seen in the months leading up to the pandemic."

Showing activity fell by 10.7 percent year over year in August, continuing the anticipated steady decline in buyer traffic regularly seen heading into the fall. Regionally, the Northeast saw the largest drop in activity to the tune of 18 percent year over year. That drop was followed by the West's 9.2 percent dip, with the Midwest's 6.4 percent and South's 0.7 percent drops rounding out the month.

While showing activity was down compared to this period last year throughout much of the country, 13 of the top markets by showings per listing continue to see gains in demand year over year.

"While showing activity was again down in August, the dip only tells part of the story," said ShowingTime Chief Analytics Officer Daniil Cherkasskiy. "Spring was the most extreme seller's market we've seen since 1979, so while we're seeing an anticipated drop in showing activity, we remain in a historic market."

The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from more than six million property showings scheduled across the country each month on listings using ShowingTime products and services. The Showing Index tracks the average number of appointments received on active listings during the month.

About ShowingTime

ShowingTime is the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, with more than 1.5 million active listings subscribed to its services. Its products are used in 370 MLSs representing 1.4 million real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. Contact us at [email protected].

CONTACT: Barbara Wagner Elana Bodow

Barbara Wagner Communications Barbara Wagner Communications

917-751-4387 315-440-7554

[email protected] [email protected].com

SOURCE ShowingTime

Related Links

http://www.showingtime.com/

