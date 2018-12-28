Peraso To Demonstrate 10Gb/s 802.11ad Wireless Networking At CES 2019

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in the development of mmWave technology and Wireless Gigabit (WiGig®) chipsets, today announced the availability of it's EVK-W130-AP4 10 Gb/s 802.11ad networking platform, in response to the ever-increasing push by service providers to provide multi-gigabit internet access to the home. The platform will incorporate the Peraso W130 802.11ad, 16-element phased array chipset. In addition to increased capacity, the 60 GHz band brings greenfield spectrum that is virtually interference free, in contrast to the existing 2.4/5 GHz bands, which have become saturated, and do not provide a reliable channel of communication.

"The introduction of the EVK-W130-AP4 networking platform ushers in a new era of performance and reliability in the residential networking market", explains Bill McLean, President and CEO of Peraso. "For example, in China, our access point customers are telling us that the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands are fundamentally saturated. Customers are looking for an alternative solution."

As a premier vendor of 802.11ad complaint silicon, Peraso brings a host of advantages to the networking market:

- Chipset selected for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WiGig® Compliance Test Bed R2

- Providing the highest performance wireless links at 3Gb/, with multiple links combined to allow 10Gb/s over a SFP+ Ethernet module

- The only WiGig vendor who provides a WHCL-certified USB 3.0 dongle for support of legacy networking devices

- Networking products provide the longest range in the market, with links up to 25m

- Support for 16 clients currently, with a roadmap to 50 clients in 2019

- Advanced software features include roaming, fast session transfer (FST), multi-hop bridge support and AP-AP communication

In addition to the Peraso reference platform, lead customer Jaguar Wave Technology will be showing both an 802.11ad compliant AP and 802.11ad complaint USB dongle at Peraso's CES suite.

"In the 5G era, Wi-Fi still matters. Your indoor wireless gigabit experience will indeed come from millimeter wave (60 GHz) network resulting from the high data throughput, ultra low latency, and inherent security and privacy. New network adaptors and AP running 60GHz will be required for the household or office since legacy Wi-Fi in 2.4GHz or 5GHz cannot provide enough bandwidth for ultra-high-resolution videos, VR experiences, and "holographic" video conferences of tomorrow, said James Li, Product Marketing Director of Jaguar Wave Technology.

To arrange a private demonstration at CES 2019 - January 8th - 11th, 2019, email CES-booking@perasotech.com.

About Peraso Technologies, Inc.

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is focused on the development of 60 GHz chipsets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad specification. 60 GHz has been adopted for interoperability certification by the WiFi Alliance under the WiGig® brand. For more information, visit www.perasotech.com.

