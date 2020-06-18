Peraton Awarded $56M Contract to Provide Satellite Communications to U.S. Central Command

HERNDON, Va., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been awarded task order CTC0331, a $56 million contract under the Future Commercial SATCOM Acquisition (FCSA) program, administered by the U.S. Space Force Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO). The newly awarded contract provides commercial satellite communications services for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Under the contract, Peraton will provide mission support for mobile platforms, as well as emergent and contingency mission directives. The bandwidth will cover mission operations, survivability, and diversification to any location within the area of responsibility (AOR). All services will be supported by Peraton's 24x7 Network Operations Center (NOC), and by a dedicated team of satellite network engineers and professionals.

"Peraton has served as a trusted solution partner to U.S. Central Command for over 10 years and is proud to continue providing satellite-based services tailored to their specific mission requirements," said David Myers, president, Peraton Communications sector. "As a neutral technology agnostic mission capability integrator, Peraton takes great pride in developing solutions that leverage the best available spacecraft and network platforms from across the commercial satellite industry."

This most recent award follows a similar FCSA award to Peraton earlier this year, when the Space Force CSCO awarded Peraton CTC0307, a $218 million contract to provide commercial satellite communications services to U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Peraton designs and implements complete end-to-end managed satellite solutions for a wide range of applications including tactical ground deployments, airborne ISR connectivity, and multi-domain converged communications.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs 3,500 people across the U.S. and Canada. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow @PeratonCorp on Twitter for news and updates.

SOURCE Peraton

Related Links

https://www.peraton.com

